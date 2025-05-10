2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs lead series 2-1
Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Maple Leafs 4
Game 3: Maple Leafs 4 – Panthers 5 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD
* Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD
* Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Hurricanes 2 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 10, 6:00 p.m. ET
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, May 12, 7:00 p.m. ET
* Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, TBD
* Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD
* Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets
Stars lead series 1-1
Game 1: Dallas 3 – Winnipeg 2
Game 2: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 3: Winnipeg at Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 4:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Winnipeg at Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 8:00 p.m. ET
Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, TBD
* Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD
* Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers lead series 2-0
Game 1: Oilers 4 – Golden Knights 2
Game 2: Oilers 5 – Golden Knights 4 (OT)
Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET
* Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14
* Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD
* Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD
* If necessary
