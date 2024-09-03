St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Torey Krug will miss the entire 2024-25 season as he’ll be having left ankle surgery to address pre-arthritic changes. He had been trying to rehab it without surgery.

Dobber: “It’s easy to think Justin Faulk benefits here, but a Scott Perunovich breakout could too and this is a really great opportunity for him. However, going to have to wait to see what training camp opens up with. Blues did not do well last year, but their Powerplay improved a lot when Drew Bannister became head coach.”