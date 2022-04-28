NHL News: Brown to Retire, Jets, Penguins, Blackhawks, Coyotes, and Canadiens

Brown to retire

LA Kings: Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire from the NHL after this season. They will hold a press conference today at 11:30 am PST.

He’s will have played 18 seasons and 1,295 regular season games.

Jets sign Chaz Lucius

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have signed 2021 first-round pick, 19th overall, forward Chaz Lucius to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The contract will kick in next year and carry an AAV of $1.325 million.

Penguins CEO stepping down

Frank Seravalli: Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse is stepping down. President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke and COO Kevin Acklin will be running the team on a day-to-day basis.

The Blackhawks hire Greenberg

Frank Seravalli: The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Jeff Greenberg as an associate GM. After 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, he will start on May 9th and oversee their strategy and strategic systems.

Release from the Blackhawks:

“Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson today announced Jeff Greenberg has been hired as Associate General Manager, overseeing the strategic systems and processes that will fuel the entire Hockey Operations group. The hiring completes the executive team within Hockey Operations, with Greenberg joining Davidson and fellow Associate General Manager Norm Maciver as the core brain trust that will continue to build out its senior leadership team this offseason.”

Puck Pedia: “Greenberg is the second former member of the Cubs front office to work for an NHL team, as Ryan Kruse, VP R&D for the Kings, also previously worked for the Cubs.”

Coyotes get a third from the Stars

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes will receive a 2023 third-round picks as goaltender Scott Wedgewood helps the Stars get into the playoffs.

From the Final to Last