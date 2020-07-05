NHL News: Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Some aren’t happy with Virtanen for hitting up a nightclub
Harrison Mooney of the Vancouver Sun: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen hasn’t started Phase 2 with the team and is not part of the protocols yet. He is taking heat though as he was spotted at a Vancouver nightclub without wearing a mask and not practicing safe social distancing.
The Canucks have spoken with Virtanen and wouldn’t make public their discussions. Once he joins the team for Phase 2 he will be tested.
Five members of the Blues organization tested positive
David Carson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Four St. Louis Blues players and one member of their coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
A source is saying that over a week ago several Blues team members were at a bar in Clayton. A few days after that gathering one the players tested positive. Then the coach and a player tested positive, followed by two more players.
Some or all the players/coach may not be available for when Phase 3 gets underway on July 13th.
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said it’s not a surprise that they are seeing some positive tests.
“I think it’s fair to say that our experience to this point is consistent with what we expected,” he said via email. “We didn’t go down this road thinking we were not going to see any positives. Of course we were going to see positives.
“Especially given that we had players spread all across the globe and facing various conditions with respect to their individual behaviors, their methods of conditioning, their respective locations and their various modes of travel.”
The Blues have their own entrance, dressing room and meeting area, but the rest of their practice facility is open to the public.
Blackhawks de Haan back on the ice after six months
Tracy Myers of NHL.com: Six months after having shoulder surgery, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan took to the ice for workouts on Thursday. He had the surgery back on December 27th.
Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said early last month that de Haan would be ready to return for training camp.
“Hopefully everything continues to progress as far as his health,” Colliton said. “The games he did play, he was steady back there. He plays a hard game. He’s not overly physical but he makes contact, he’s very direct, makes simple plays with the puck and can make plays off the blue line as well. He’s a bit of a bridge between the young group and the group that’s been here, and that’s good. He can help new guys to fit in because he’s a new guy too. We’d love to get him back.”