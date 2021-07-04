NHL Opinion: Hockey’s Best Player 2021

Just as with any sport, there’s no guaranteed way to read the future when it comes to the National Hockey League. The NHL is just as prone to twists and turns as any of America’s favorite sports. But the good news for those who like to peer into their crystal ball is that there are still some ways to make some predictions. From looking at the adjusted ‘goals above replacement’ metric to less data-heavy assessments, the complex world of hockey can be deciphered.

Connor McDavid

No compilation of 2021’s best hockey players would be complete without looking at the Edmonton player Connor McDavid. There’s an increasing consensus that McDavid is going to be the leading light of this season. This makes sense, given that he tops the list of players according to a particular statistical method known as Expected Goals Above Replacement or xGAR for short.

This metric is ideal for looking at the number of goals a player brings to their team’s totals, compared to somebody else at the same level as them. According to xGAR, McDavid is far ahead of everyone at 34.4. He is way ahead of his nearest competitor, who happens to be his Edmonton teammate, Leon Draisaitl at 28.0. McDavid is being talked up as having a chance of winning 100 points overall in the season, which would represent a significant achievement.

There are some dissenting voices, though. Some say that McDavid has had an easy ride, and has faced some of the weaker sides in the league in a lucky pattern of wins. But there’s little denying that McDavid is one of the best athletes in the North American hockey world today – and he’s unlikely to lose that status any time soon.

Leon Draisaitl

Sticking with Edmonton for the moment, it’s also worth assessing the achievements and chances of Leon Draisaitl, McDavid’s colleague on the Alberta-based side. He barely gets a look-in among pundits, compared to his more prestigious colleague McDavid, but it’s worth noting that when it comes to the stats, Draisaitl is often considered the second-best player in the league

is not too far behind.

His goals above replacement level lie at 28.0, which is not bad at all – and while it’s over six away from McDavid, it’s also two above the player in third place. It’s unlikely that Draisaitl will surge to victory in the remaining short time between now and the end of the season proper, but he’s also likely to finish 2021 in a strong position. He did also pick up the Hart Trophy for the most valuable player in the last season, and even if he doesn’t sneak it back this year, he’ll still be remembered as a vital player during this period of hockey action.

Nathan MacKinnon

At the start of the season, Colorado player Nathan MacKinnon was surging ahead – according to bookmakers, at least. But the nature of odds is that they chop and change with the wind, and MacKinnon is less likely to beat McDavid to take the title. MacKinnon started the season very close to the top of his game, with +550 odds. Connor McDavid, of course, has now leapfrogged him in the likelihood of taking the top spot, and at the start of the season had slightly better odds at just +450.

But when the season began, the volume of betting was actually higher for MacKinnon than it was for McDavid, suggesting that more people thought the Colorado center might take the lead. It's not like MacKinnon has had a disappointing season, but it's unlikely that those who wagered on his success will be cashing in this time around.

Ultimately, the way the NHL pans out – and how its individual players will fare – is not yet known for certain. It’s not yet clear who will be going home with the sort of prestige and respect that is reserved for top players. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and more are all showing signs of stealing the limelight in one way or another in 2021 – but there’s still a week or so left of the normal season, and nobody yet has it in the bag. And with so many different ways to calculate talent in this game, there’s room for some other players to also take home their slice of the pie.