NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks

What are the San Jose Sharks looking for in their next head coach and 10 potential candidates

Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Bay Area: The San Jose Sharks are on the hunt for a new head coach. GM Mike Grier last week after head coach David Quinn was fired.

“I don’t want to rule anyone out if there’s someone that we come across that we’d like to speak to. Meeting with the players and reviewing the season, I think I have an idea of what they’re looking for, what they need and what I think they need.”

They’ll likely be looking for someone who is good with developing players, has some pro experience and can get the most out of players.

10 potential candidates include Dean Evason, Jeff Halpern, Jay Pandolfo, Marco Sturm, Craig Berube, Gerard Gallant, Todd McLellan, David Carle, Joel Ward, and Jay Woodcroft.

Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong continues to narrow down his list for their head coaching vacancy. Interim coach Drew Bannister remains a candidates, but no other names are known.

Armstrong on what type of coach he’s looking for:

“Wants to have the respect of the veteran players, but the ability for the younger players to express themselves and grab a bigger role,” Armstrong said. “That’s a difficult task. You can go to a certain coach and you know what their mindset is. It’s, ‘I have the team that I think can win the Stanley Cup, and here’s the guy that can get us over the next three or four percent.’ I believe in our team, but we’re not at that level quite yet. That removes a coach that would fill that criteria.

“This coach, we want to come in that has an understanding of pushing and prodding and expectations of a fanbase that should have expectations, but also knowing that we are in the process of doing something sustainable and allowing learning and growth to happen.”

Potential candidates include Bannister, David Carle, Karl Taylor, Todd Nelson, Jay Woodcroft, Dean Evason, Todd McLellan, Joel Quenneville, and Rod Brind’Amour.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t get the scoring from their middle six like they had hoped from the likes of Rickard Rakell and Reilly Smith.

Should the Penguins be looking to move Rakell? He can play both sides and has scored 28 goals and put up 60 points before. Those were his numbers when healthy. For most of this year he wore a shoulder brace.

The Anaheim Ducks will be looking for bottom-six forwards and a right-handed top-four defenseman

Matt Weller of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on upgrading their roster this offseason.

“Obviously the easiest way to go about this is to look at the free agent market. Now, am I closing off any opportunities as far as trade? No. I’m looking, not closing that off either. So we’re going to explore multiple ways of how to accomplish that. I’ve also talked about having a improvement in our bottom-six forwards as well. I’m looking for more speed, a little more grit to add to our lineup in the bottom half. And then I’m also looking for a top-four defenseman. So are those are the kind of areas I’m looking to make improvements to the team.”

Verbeek when asked about the top-four defenseman.

“If you look at our lineup, we have a lot of left shots. So I’m looking for a right shot defenseman.”