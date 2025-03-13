NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, and the New York Rangers

Kings confident they can get Vladislav Gavrikov re-signed

Eric Stephens: Kings GM Blake is confident that they’ll be able to get pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov signed to an extension. Gavrikov recently switched agents to Pat Brisson. Contract talks will continue and they’re looking at a long-term deal.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Taylor Hall are working on an extension

Andy Strickland: The Carolina Hurricanes and pending UFA Taylor Hall are working on an extension and it’s expected to get done at some point.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky Should Have Known Mikko Rantanen Did Not Want in Carolina

The New York Rangers have some RFAs to extend, and they won’t have a lot of cap space to work with for next season

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Rangers traded pending UFAs Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey and Reilly Smith, and added Carson Soucy with the acquired draft pick from moving Smith. They brought in J.T. Miller and Will Borgen in earlier deals.

They got forward Juuso Parssinen in the Lindgren deal, but the 24-year-old may not be in their long-term plans.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller is a pending RFA and could get $5.5 million on an extension. Forward Will Cuylle’s entry-level deal expires, and he could be looking at $3 million per. Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe also need new deals. Goaltender Jonathan Quick is a UFA but could retire.

The Rangers won’t have a lot of cap space to work with for next season.

Forward Chris Kreider has two years left on his deal at $6.5 million and they could see if anyone is interested in the winger. He could be a buyout candidate.

Would they want to see if Mika Zibanejad wants to waive his no-trade clause?

Trade Deadline Fallout: Rangers, Senators, Predators, Canucks, Blackhawks, Islanders, and Oilers

After Mitch Marner, the free agent market has a drop-off. If Brady Tkachuk ever decided he wanted out of Ottawa, the Rangers would definitely be interested.

