NHL Rumors: Nikolaj Ehers, Brent Burns, Pius Suter

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Tony Luftman on NHL Network to discuss the latest on Nikolaj Ehlers and where he will sign.

Tony Luftman: “Then Nick Ehlers, coming into today, everyone was talking about Nick Ehlers. Elliotte Friedman, setting out, I don’t think we are going to hear anything on eelers today. This one is going to play out a bit. We welcome you, Elliotte Friedman. What more do we know about the Ehlers?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I believe Tony that he was taking some meetings . I think they were probably by Zoom. I still believe he’s overseas, but I think he was taking some meetings today with some teams. We were warned going in that this was the one that, especially once the (Mitch) Marner situation sorts itself out, we were kind of warned going in that this is the one that might take the longest of the big players.

Ehlers wanted to hear what was out there. He wanted to have a conversation with some teams before he made a decision. You know, Ehlers didn’t officially inform the Jets until right before the draft that he was going to test free agency.

For sure, he’s a guy who likes to think about things a little bit. So I’m not hugely surprised that this is what we’re looking at right now. I have said I kind of the way I like to do this. I pick a team, and I say, okay, who’s my favorite I think to land someone, and I kind of stick with them until it’s over.

Some I get right, like Marner was Vegas from the start for me, some I get wrong, and we’ll see about this one. But the team I kind of picked here was Carolina. Carolina has tried to trade for Ehler at least twice, and it’s never worked out.

So I know they really like him, but I’ve heard Washington. I’ve heard Washington really likes the player. And there’s been some other teams; Columbus, I’ve heard, is in there. Anaheim, I heard, wanted to be in there. And somebody, some people today, said they thought that LA made a pitch.

But Carolina and Washington are definitely two of the teams I’m looking at, and I think he’s willing to give up a little bit of money to put himself in a winning situation.”

NHLRumors.com Note: According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Blue Jackets are not in on Nikolaj Ehlers. Anaheim has cap space to make another move even after landing Mikael Granlund, but that could be their big offensive move.

All reports say he wants to play in a warm-weather climate. Now again, never assume anything, because as we saw in the past, Tristan Jarry stayed in Pittsburgh, and he was gone. Brock Boeser was supposed to be leaving Vancouver, but stayed. So, would anyone be shocked if Ehlers stayed in Winnipeg?

