NHL Rumors: Several Ottawa Senators Players Face Uncertain Future

The Ottawa Senators made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but they lost in Game 7 in Double Overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final.

It was a long road back for the Senators, with lots of rebuilding through the draft and waiting on the ping-pong balls of the draft lottery. Ottawa got the foundation in place with captain Brady Tkachuk, who is not going anywhere, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, and Jake Sanderson, not to mention the additions GM Steve Staios made in the offseason with Linus Ullmark and David Perron, not to mention the Ottawa native Claude Giroux.

Not the real work begins for the Senators as they look to return to the playoffs after doing what most expected them to do this season. As Ottawa wants to build off this season, Staios has to get the right mix back of veterans and young players.

Claude Giroux Not Sure How Many Years He Has Left

One of the big questions facing the Senators is Giroux. He is an unrestricted free agent this season. His three-year deal will expire at the end of June and will be a UFA on July 1. Giroux came to Ottawa to help the team grow and build towards the playoffs. However, as he said during the team’s breakup day. Giroux loves playing in Ottawa but is unsure how many more years he has left.

Murray Pam of Full Press Hockey: Giroux: “It’s still early. I haven’t given any thought. I haven’t spoken to Steve (Senators GM Steve Staios). I love the players. i love the fans, the city, This is the most fun I’ve had in a few years… I don’t know how many I have left, but, you know, I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. And like I said, I’m loving hockey right now. I want to play.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Garrioch writes that a league source told him, “A league executive said on Saturday that a one-year deal in the $3-million range should get it done.”

That would be a fair deal considering the Senators have $18.6 million in cap space with only 13 forwards under contract entering the 2025-26 season.

Murray Pam of Full Press Hockey: “No decisions have been made on returning UFA’s. Staios wants to sign Claude Giroux. #Sens @FullPressNHL“

Adam Gaudette Earned Himself a New Deal

Murray Pam of Full Press Hockey: Adam Gaudette on his future – “I think they get some things to figure out over the next few weeks, and, you know, after they talk to the staff and hopefully come back and get something that works for everyone.” His agent said he’s in a good position. @FullPressNHL

Murray Pam of Full Press Hockey: “Safe to say Adam Gaudette is seeking a contract with term. May have priced himself out of remaining in Ottawa.” @FullPressNHL

Gaudette had a career season with 19 goals playing under Travis Green. He was on a league minimum one-year, two-way deal that paid him $775,000. He provided offense in the bottom six for the Senators. Gaudette will get a pay raise and might have priced himself out of Ottawa, as he proved many people wrong; he is an everyday NHL player.

Gaudette had two good seasons under Green, but his production dipped outside of that system. It will be interesting to see if they can lock him in long-term, as he thrived in this system. He might not have the same production elsewhere.

The Future of Drake Batherson

One of the more curious decisions on Senators’ break-up day was that Drake Batherson did not speak to the media. According to those present, they asked for him to be interviewed, but he declined.

Could this be the end of Batherson in the Canadian Capitol? According to sources, his time in Ottawa could be ending. There is a chance he does not play in Canada next season.

Batherson played his third straight 82-game season and scored 68 points (26 goals and 42 assists). His production has gone up each of the previous three seasons. Batherson is averaging 24 goals a season. The issue is with the addition of Dylan Cozens and the emergence of others at the time, Batherson could be forced out of Ottawa. Not to mention, he only had two points in six games in the playoffs.

Management might see Batherson as a trade chip to upgrade their team in the offseason.

Pending Restricted Free Agents

The Ottawa Senators acquired Fabian Zetterlund from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline after acquiring Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres. In 20 games with the Senators, Zetterlund only had five points (two goals and three assists). Before the trade, he had 36 points (17 goals and 19 assists) in 64 games with the Sharks.

According to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, who spoke with Claude Lemieux, Zetterlund’s agent, the two sides were negotiating an extension, but soon after Zetterlund counteroffered, the trade went down. Lemieux is not sure if the counteroffer was the reason for the trade.

However, when asked about his future, Zetterlund said, “I want to be an Ottawa Senator.”

The Senators will look to sign Tyler Kleven to a bridge deal when he becomes a restricted free agent on July 1st.

There are some interesting times in Ottawa as the Senators look to build off a successful season.

