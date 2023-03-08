NHL Rumors: The San Jose Sharks, and some College UFA Wingers

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that a handful of team had some interest in forward Nick Bonino.

When asked if they took look less to get him back to Pittsburgh, Grier said they have a lot of respect for him and believe that he should have a say on if he wanted to stay or where he would go if he was okay with being traded.

Grier said there wasn’t the right opportunity or the right place to trade goaltender James Reimer too. They’ll likely ride Kaapo Kakhonen and Reimer for the rest of the season and will continue to monitor the goalie market.

Grier when asked how close he was to trading defenseman Erik Karlsson.

“Various times throughout the season, there were talks that went on. I don’t know if they ever got to a point that we were really close, but there was a lot of talks with other teams. A lot of interest in him, and rightfully so. There’s a lot that into the deal. It never got to the point where we felt like we were close, to actually bring something to Erik. It never got that far.”

College free agent wingers that might interest teams when their seasons are finished

Chris Peters of Flo Hockey: Looking at some of the top college free agent wingers who will get some NHL interest.

Hunter McKown – RW – Colorado College – “He held attention with his play this year and should have a number of offers in front of him should he decide to leave a year early.”

Riese Gaber – RW – North Dakota – “Having eclipsed 50 points twice in the USHL and being a productive college player, he’s going to find an NHL deal somewhere.”

Ryan McAllister – RW – Western Michigan – “McAllister doesn’t necessarily have to sign, but the interest in him is more widespread than it was for him coming out of junior.”

Jason Polin – LW – Western Michigan – “The leading goal scorer in college hockey this season, Polin is breaking out in a major way in his senior season.”

Collin Graf – RW – Quinnipiac – “Whether it’s this year or next, Graf has made a strong case for himself to get a contract.”