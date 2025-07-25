NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and an Offseason NHL Trade Watch List

The Vancouver Canucks continue to talk to Jack Roslovic, but is he really a second line option?

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks continue to talk with UFA forward Jack Roslovic. Not sure how it will end up.

Patrick Johnston of The Province: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a second-line center option. They’ve been linked to Jack Roslovic, but is he good enough for the second line? He’s averaged 40 points over 82 games over his career.

Filip Chytil is their current second-line center, but he has a concussion history.

There is also an interest in Anaheim Ducks RFA Mason McTavish, but he would cost a lot, possibly more than the Canucks are able to afford.

2025 offseason NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A ranking of players who could still be traded this offseason and the teams they’ve reportedly been linked too.

1. Bowen Byram – LHD – Buffalo Sabres

Teams linked to: Vancouver, Philadelphia, NY Rangers, Columbus, Calgary, Boston, Anaheim, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Vegas

2. Erik Karlsson, RD – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams linked to: Florida, Dallas, Carolina

3. Rasmus Andersson, RD – Calgary Flames

Teams linked to: Ottawa, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Vegas

4. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild

Teams linked to: Philadelphia, Montreal, Vancouver, Nashville, Calgary, Buffalo

5. Bryan Rust, RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams linked to: Buffalo, Toronto, Columbus

6. Rickard Rakell, RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams linked to: Los Angeles, Seattle, Ottawa, Chicago

7. Yegor Chinakhov LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

8. Calle Jarnkrok, F – Toronto Maple Leafs

9. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks

Teams linked to: Colorado, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Calgary

10. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders

Teams linked to: Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston, Minnesota

11. Jordan Kyrou, RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams linked to: NY Islanders, Buffalo, Montreal, Columbus

12. Mattias Samuelsson, LD/RD – Buffalo Sabres

13. Connor Murphy, RD – Chicago Blackhawks

14. Mason McTavish, C – Anaheim Ducks

Teams linked to: Buffalo, Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia

15. Evan Rodrigues, RW/C – Florida Panthers

Teams linked to: Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota

16. Pavel Zacha, C – Boston Bruins

Teams linked to: Vancouver, Utah

17. David Kampf, C – Toronto Maple Leafs

18. Nick Robertson, LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

19. Jamie Oleksiak, LD – Seattle Kraken

20. Jared McCann, LW – Seattle Kraken

Teams linked to: Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers

21. Noel Acciari, RW/C – Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Josh Anderson, RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens

23. Lukas Reichel, LW – Chicago Blackhawks

24. Dmitri Voronkov, C/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams linked to: NY Islanders, Buffalo

25. Morgan Rielly, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

