2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Panthers lead the series 3-0

Game 1: Panthers 3 – Oilers 0

Game 2: Panthers 4 – Oilers 1

Game 3: Panthers 4 – Oilers 3

Game 4: Oilers 8 – Panthers 1

* Game 5: Oilers at Panthers — June 18, 8 p.m. ET

* Game 6: Panthers at Oilers — June 21, 8 p.m. ET

* Game 7: Oilers at Panthers — June 24, 8 p.m. ET

* = If necessary

Sportsnet Stats: “Edmonton, Alberta to Sunrise, Florida.

At 4,089 km, it’s the longest distance between Stanley Cup Final opponents in NHL history”