2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching – March 21st.

We’ve updated all trades to date and will continue to add when they come in.

How will this trade deadline stack up to past years?

2020-21: 17 trades

2019-20: 32 trades

2018-19: 20 trades

2017-18: 18 trades

2016-17: 20 trades

2015-16: 19 trades

2014-15: 25 trades

2013-14: 20 trades