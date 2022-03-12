2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker
The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching – March 21st.

We’ve updated all trades to date and will continue to add when they come in.

How will this trade deadline stack up to past years?

2020-21: 17 trades
2019-20: 32 trades
2018-19: 20 trades
2017-18: 18 trades
2016-17: 20 trades
2015-16: 19 trades
2014-15: 25 trades
2013-14: 20 trades

 

 Player AcquiredDatePlayer Acquired 
G - Alex Stalock Mar. 2, 2022Future Considerations
G - Michael McNivenFuture Considerations
Rights to D Michael CallahanFeb. 22, 20222024 7th round
G - Carter HuttonFeb. 22, 2022Future Consideration
D - Ilya Lyubushkin
F - Ryan Dzingel		Feb. 19, 2022F - Nick Ritchie
Conditional 2nd
(2023 3rd or 2025 2nd)
F - Tyler ToffoliFeb. 14, 20222022 or 2023 1st round
2023 5th round
conditional 2024 4th

F - Tyler Pitlick
D - Emil Heineman
G - Andrew HammondFeb. 12, 2022F - Brandon Baddock
F - Anthony RichardFeb. 1, 2022F - Jimmy Huntingon
F - Tye FelhaberF - Alexei Lipanov
F - Sam LaffertyJan. 5, 2022F - Alex Nylander
F - Nolan StevensDec. 29, 2021F - Will Bitten
G - Jon GilliesDec. 15, 2021Future Consideration
F - Kurtis GabrielDec. 9, 2021D - Chad Krys
G - Malcolm SubbanDec. 2, 2021Future Considerations
F - Kole SherwoodNov. 30, 2021Future Considerations
F - Kyle CliffordNov. 16, 2021Future Consideration
F - Jack EichelNov. 4, 20212023 or '23 1st round
2023 or 24 2nd round
F - Alex Tuch
F - Peyton Krebs
F - Dylan GambrellOct. 24, 20212022 7th round
D - Olli JuoleviOct. 10, 2021F - Juho Lammikko
D - Noah Juulsen
F - Zach SanfordSept. 25, 2021F Logan Brown
Conditional 2022 4th round
F - Christian DvorakSept. 4, 2021Conditional 2022 1st round
2024 2nd round