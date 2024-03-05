2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
The rumor mill has been hopping for over a month, but there hasn’t been a lot of moves made. Things are going to change with the NHL trade deadline set for Friday, March 8th.

There were only four trades made in February with only six players involved. January saw five trades made with 10 players involved and four of those players were moved in Elias Lindholm’s trade to Vancouver.

We’ll be updating our NHL trade tracker page as the deals come in ahead of the 3:00 PM EST deadline.

TeamAcquiresDateAcquiresTeam
F Anthony ManthaMar. 5th, '242024 2nd round
2026 4th round
50% retained
F Zakhar Bardakov
2024 7th round		Mar. 1st, '24LW Kurtis MacDermid
Feb. 29th, '24
D Ilya Lyubushkin
F Kirill Slepets
2024 6th round
25% retained		2025 3rd round
50% retained
Feb. 28th, '24
D Chris Tanev
G Cole Brady
2026 4th round
50% retained		2024 2nd round
D Artem Grushnikov
Conditional 2026 3rd
RW Alex Nylander
Conditional 2026 6th		Feb. 22nd, '24RW Emil Bemstrom
C Sean MonahanFeb. 2nd, '242024 1st round
Conditional 2027 3rd
C Elias LindholmJan. 31st, '24RW Andrei Kuzmenko
D Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th
D Will ButcherJan. 25th, '24RW Maxim Cajkovic
LW Filip CederqvistJan 11th, '24Future Considerations
LW Cutter GauthierJan 8th, '24D Jamie Drysdale
2025 2nd round
LW Rem PitlickJan. 6th, '24Conditional 2026 7th
RW Tomas TatarDec. 15th, '232024 5th round
D Nick Cicek
2024 6th round		RW Jack Studnicka
D Robert BortuzzoDec. 8th, '232025 7th round
LW Eric RobinsonDec. 6th, '23Conditional 2025 7th
D Nikita ZadorovNov. 30th, '232024 5th round
2026 3rd round
RW Anthony BeauvillierNov. 28th, '23Conditional 2024 5th
RW Tyce ThompsonNov. 26th, '23LW Arnaud Durandeau
D Zach BogosianNov. 8th, '232025 7th round
D Mark Friedman
C Ty Glover		Oct. 17th, '24D Jack Rathbone
RW Karel Plasek
C Callahan BurkeOct. 10th, '24D Caleb Jones
RW Sam LaffertyOct. 8th, '242024 5th round
G Casey DeSmithSept. 19th, '23LW Tanner Pearson
2025 3rd round
D Ilya LyubushkinAug. 18th, '232024 4th round
D Jeff PetryAug. 15th, '23D Gustav Lindstrom
Conditional 2025 4th