2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker: Keeping track of all the NHL trades that were made during the 2024-25 NHL season.
Nov 24, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Utah Hockey Club in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

NHL free agency is open but the it may be slim pickings. Teams could turn to the trade market to fill their holes and needs.

Trade deadline week, according to PuckPedia, there were 45 trades made, with a total of 143 assets moved. $168.96 million in cap hits were dealt.

Check out all the trades that have been made this year below.

TeamAcquiresJuly 1stAcquiresTeam
F Sam Lafferty2026 6th round
C Zach BolducD Logan Mailloux
F Viktor Arvidsson2027 5th round
TeamAcquiresJune. 30thAcquiresTeam
G Cayden Primeau2026 7th round
F Mitch Marner
(sign-and-trade)
8 yrs, $96 mill		F Nicolas Roy
F Matias MaccelliConditional 2027 3rd
'29 2nd if he gets 51 pts
and Leafs make playoffs
F Vladimir TarasenkoFuture Considerations
D Nicolas Hague
Coniditional 2027 3rd
2nd if VGK wins 2 rounds		F Colton Sissons
D Jeremy Lauzon
50% Sissons salary retained
TeamAcquiresJune. 28thAcquiresTeam
F Ilya SafonovFuture Considerations
D Declan Chisholm
2025 6th round (#180)		D Chase Priskie
2025 4th round (# 123)
G John GibsonG Petr Mrazek
2026 4th round
2027 2nd round
D Connor Clifton
2025 2nd round (# 39)		D Conor Timmins
F Isaac Belliveau
D Jordan Spence2025 3rd round (#67)
2026 6th round
TeamAcquiresJune. 27thAcquiresTeam
D Noah Dobson2025 1st round (# 16 - CGY)
2025 1st Round (# 17)
F Emil Heineman
F Charlie Coyle
F Miles Wood		F Gavin Brindley
2025 3rd round
Conditional 2027 2nd
TeamAcquiresJune. 26thAcquiresTeam
F Justin Sourdif2026 2nd round
2027 6th round
F Brendan GaunceF Cameron Butler
G Daniil Tarasov2025 5th round
F Frederick Gaudreau2025 4th round
F JJ PeterkaD Michael Kesselring
F Josh Doan
TeamAcquiresJune 25thAcquiresTeam
F Evander Kane2025 4th round
TeamAcquiresJune 23rdAcquiresTeam
F Trevor ZegrasF Ryan Poehling
2025 2nd round
2026 4th round
TeamAcquiresJune 21stAcquiresTeam
F Andre BurakovskyF Joe Veleno
TeamAcquiresJune 19thAcquiresTeam
F Mason Marchment2025 4th round
2026 3rd round
TeamAcquiresJune 18thAcquiresTeam
F Erik HaulaD Jeremy Hanzel
2025 4th round
TeamAcquiresJune 13thAcquiresTeam
D Victor SoderstromD Ryan Mast
2025 7th round
TeamAcquiresJune 12thAcquiresTeam
F Chris Kreider
2025 4th round		F Carey Terrance
'25 3rd round (TOR)
TeamAcquiresMar. 30thAcquiresTeam
F Lucas Mercuri2025 6th round
TeamAcquiresMar. 7thAcquiresTeam
F Reese JohnsonFuture Considerations
F Marc McLaughlinF Daniil Misyul
D Dennis CholowskiF Adam Beckman
F Mark Jankowski2026 5th round
F Daniel Sprong2026 7th round
D Erik BrannstromF Nicolas Aube-Kubel
D Conor Timmins
F Connor Dewar		2025 5th round
D Henri Jokiharju2026 4th (EDM)
D Erik JohnstonF Giavani Smith
2026 5th roundD Shea Weber
F Aku Raty
D Victor Soderstrom
F Fabian Zetterlund
F Tristen Robins
4th round		2025 2nd round
F Zack Ostapchuk
Noah Gregor
D Brandon Carlo2026 1st round
(Top 5 protected)
F Fraser Minten
2025 4th (PHI)
15% Retained
F Brad MarchandConditional '27 2nd
(2028 1st if
win two rounds and
plays 50% of games)
50% retained
F Cody Glass
C Jonathan Gruden		2027 3rd round
F Chase Stillman
F Max Graham
G Petr Mrazek
F Craig Smith		F Joe Veleno
F Casey Mittelstadt
F Will Zellers
2025 2nd round		F Charlie Coyle
2026 5th round
F Luke Kunin2025 4th (STL)
F Mikko RantanenF Logan Stankoven
Conditional 2026 1st
Conditional 2028 1st
2026 3rd round
2027 3rd
(conditions - top 10 protected)
F Scott Laughton
2025 4th round
2027 6th round		Conditional 2027 1st
(top 10 protected)
F Nikita Gerbenkin
Retain 50%
F Brandon Tanev2027 2nd round
D Luke Schenn2026 2nd round
2027 4th round
F Josh Norris
D Jacob Bernard-Docker		F Dylan Cozens
D Dennis Gilbert
2026 2nd round
F Andrei Kuzmenko
2025 7th round		2027 3rd round
F Anthony Beauvillier2025 2nd round
D Jake WalmanConditional 2026 1st
F Carl Berglund
D Oliver KylingtonFuture Considerations
TeamAcquiresMar. 6thAcquiresTeam
F Brock Nelson
William Dufour		2026 1st round
Conditional 2028 3rd
D Oliver Kylington
F Calum Ritchie
F Jakub Lauko
F Marat Khusnutdinov
2026 6th round		F Justin Brazeau
D Carson Soucy2025 3rd (SJ)
G Chris DriedgerG Kaapo Kahkonen
F Reilly SmithF Brendan Brisson
2025 3rd (SJ)
50% retained
F Nico Sturm
2027 7th round		2026 4th round
D Brian DumoulinConditional 2025 2nd
(Earlier of EDM/WPG)
F Herman Traff
50% retained
TeamAcquiresMar. 5thAcquiresTeam
D Vincent Desharnais2028 5th round
D Luke Schenn
F Tommy Novak		F Michael Bunting
2026 4th round
F Yanni Gourde
F Oliver Bjorkstrand
D Kyle Aucoin
2026 5th round		Conditional 2026 1st
Conditional 2027 1st
2025 2nd (TOR)
F Michael Eyssimont
F Yanni Gourde
Conditional 2025 4th
Retain 50%		Kyle Aucoin
G Vitek VanecekF Patrick Giles
TeamAcquiresMar. 4thAcquiresTeam
F Max Jones
F Petr Hauser		2025 2nd (STL)
2026 4th round
D Max Wanner
F Trent FredericF Shane Lachance
Retain 50%
F Trent FredericF Peter Hauser
Retain 50%
TeamAcquiresMar. 1stAcquiresTeam
D Seth Jones
2026 4th round		Conditional 1st
G Spencer Knights
Retaining $2.5 mill
F Gustav Nyquist2026 2nd round
D Ryan Lindgren
F Jimmy Vesey
D Hank Kempf		2025 2nd round
2025 4th round
D Calvin de Haan
F Juuso Parssinen
TeamAcquiresFeb. 26thAcquiresTeam
F Tyler MaddenD Joseph Cecconi
F Jesse YlonenF Anthony Angello
TeamAcquiresFeb. 24thAcquiresTeam
G Ville HussoFuture considerations
TeamAcquiresFeb. 18thAcquiresTeam
F Grigori DenisenkoFuture considerations
TeamAcquiresFeb. 13thAcquiresTeam
F Corey AndronovskiF Mathias Laferriere
TeamAcquiresFeb. 7thAcquiresTeam
D Mark FriedmanFuture considerations
TeamAcquiresFeb. 3rdAcquiresTeam
F Sammy WalkerFuture considerations
TeamAcquiresFeb. 1stAcquiresTeam
F Mikael Granlund
D Cody Ceci		2025 1st round
conditional '25 4th (WPG)
('25 3rd round if
the Stars make the Final)
TeamAcquiresJan. 31stAcquiresTeam
D Marcus Pettersson
F Drew O'Connor		2025 1st round (NYR)
D Vincent Desharnais
F Danton Heinen
F Melvin Fernstrom
F J.T. Miller
D Erik Brannstrom
D Jackson Dorrington		F Filip Chytil
D Victor Mancini
2025 1st round
(Top 13 protected)
F Joel Farabee
F Morgan Frost		F Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier
2025 2nd round
2028 7th round
TeamAcquiresJan. 27thAcquiresTeam
D Scott Perunovich2026 5th round
TeamAcquiresJan. 25thAcquiresTeam
F Martin Necas
F Jack Drury
2025 2nd round
2026 6th round		Rights to F
Nils Juntorp
F Mikko Rantanen
CHI retains 50%
F Taylor Hall		2025 3rd round
*orginally CHI
F Mikko RantanenRights to F
Nils Juntorp
TeamAcquiresJan. 22ndAcquiresTeam
F Justin BaileyF Pavol Regenda
TeamAcquiresJan. 15thAcquiresTeam
D Isaak PhillipsD Dmitry Kuzmin
TeamAcquiresJan. 3rdAcquiresTeam
D Colton PoolmanF Bennett MacArthur
TeamAcquiresDec. 28thAcquiresTeam
F Juuso Parssinen
2026 7th round		F Ondrej Pavel
2027 3rd round
TeamAcquiresDec. 18thAcquiresTeam
D Alexandre CarrierD Justin Barron
D Pierre-Olivier JosephFuture Considerations
F Kaapo KakkoD Will Borgen
2025 3rd round
2025 6th round
TeamAcquiresDec. 14thAcquiresTeam
D Cam Fowler
2027 4th round		D Jeremie Biakabutuka
2027 2nd round
TeamAcquiresDec. 9thAcquiresTeam
G Mackenzie Blackwood
F Givani Smith
2027 5th round		2026 2nd round
2025 5th round
G Alexandar Georgiev
F Nikolai Kovalenko
TeamAcquiresDec. 6thAcquiresTeam
D Jacob Trouba2025 4th round
D Urho Vaakanainen
D Noel HoefenmayerF Jacob Perreault
TeamAcquiresNov. 30thAcquiresTeam
D David Jiricek
2025 5th round		D Daemon Hunt
2025 1st round
2026 3rd round
2026 4th round
2027 2nd round
G Scott WedgewoodG Justus Annunen
2025 6th round
TeamAcquiresNov. 27thAcquiresTeam
F Ryder RolstonFuture Considerations
TeamAcquiresNov. 25thAcquiresTeam
F Philip Tomasino2027 4th round
TeamAcquiresNov. 12thAcquiresTeam
F Lars Eller2025 5th round
2027 3rd round
TeamAcquiresNov. 8thAcquiresTeam
F Daniel SprongFuture Considerations
TeamAcquiresNov. 4thAcquiresTeam
D Ronnie AttardD Ben Gleason
TeamAcquiresOct. 30thAcquiresTeam
D Timothy LilegrenD Matt Benning
2025 3rd round
2026 6th round
TeamAcquiresOct. 29thAcquiresTeam
D Olli Maatta2025 3rd round
TeamAcquiresOct. 6thAcquiresTeam
D Erik BrannstromD Tucker Poolman
TeamAcquiresAug. 23rdAcquiresTeam
G Yaroslav Askarov
F Nolan Burke
2025 3rd round		F David Edstrom
G Magnus Chrona
2025 1st round
TeamAcquiresAug. 22ndAcquiresTeam
F Rutger McGroartyF Brayden Yager
TeamAcquiresAug. 20thAcquiresTeam
2028 3rd round
D Paul Fischer		Future Considerations
TeamAcquiresAug. 19thAcquiresTeam
F Patrik Laine
2026 2nd round		D Jordan Harris
TeamAcquiresAug. 18thAcquiresTeam
D Ty EmbersonD Cody Ceci
2025 3rd round
F Vasily Podkolzin2025 4th round (OTT)
TeamAcquiresAug. 13thAcquiresTeam
F Cody Glass
2025 3rd round
2026 6th round		F Jordan Frasca
TeamAcquiresJuly 15thAcquiresTeam
G Kevin Mandolese
2026 6th round		2026 6th round
F Roby Jarventie
2025 4th round
TeamAcquiresJuly 6thAcquiresTeam
D Dylan CoghlanFuture Consideration
TeamAcquiresJuly 5thAcquiresTeam
F Matt SavoieF Ryan McLeod
F Tyler Tullio
TeamAcquiresJuly 3rdAcquiresTeam
F Robby Fabbri
Cond. '25 4th round		 G Gabe Alexander
F Egor SokolovF Jan Jenik
TeamAcquiresJuly 2ndAcquiresTeam
D Brian Dumoulin2026 4th round
F Mathieu Joseph
2025 3rd round		 Future Considerations
F Radek FaksaFuture Considerations
TeamAcquiresJuly 1stAcquiresTeam
F Reilly Smith2027 2nd round
2025 5th round
25% retained
D Jakub Chychrun2026 3rd round
D Nick Jensen
