2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL free agency is open but the it may be slim pickings. Teams could turn to the trade market to fill their holes and needs.
Trade deadline week, according to PuckPedia, there were 45 trades made, with a total of 143 assets moved. $168.96 million in cap hits were dealt.
Check out all the trades that have been made this year below.
|Team
|Acquires
|July 1st
|Acquires
|Team
|F Sam Lafferty
|2026 6th round
|C Zach Bolduc
|D Logan Mailloux
|F Viktor Arvidsson
|2027 5th round
|Team
|Acquires
|June. 30th
|Acquires
|Team
|G Cayden Primeau
|2026 7th round
|F Mitch Marner
(sign-and-trade)
8 yrs, $96 mill
|F Nicolas Roy
|F Matias Maccelli
|Conditional 2027 3rd
'29 2nd if he gets 51 pts
and Leafs make playoffs
|F Vladimir Tarasenko
|Future Considerations
|D Nicolas Hague
Coniditional 2027 3rd
2nd if VGK wins 2 rounds
|F Colton Sissons
D Jeremy Lauzon
50% Sissons salary retained
|Team
|Acquires
|June. 28th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Ilya Safonov
|Future Considerations
|D Declan Chisholm
2025 6th round (#180)
|D Chase Priskie
2025 4th round (# 123)
|G John Gibson
|G Petr Mrazek
2026 4th round
2027 2nd round
|D Connor Clifton
2025 2nd round (# 39)
|D Conor Timmins
F Isaac Belliveau
|D Jordan Spence
|2025 3rd round (#67)
2026 6th round
|Team
|Acquires
|June. 27th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Noah Dobson
|2025 1st round (# 16 - CGY)
2025 1st Round (# 17)
F Emil Heineman
|F Charlie Coyle
F Miles Wood
|F Gavin Brindley
2025 3rd round
Conditional 2027 2nd
|Team
|Acquires
|June. 26th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Justin Sourdif
|2026 2nd round
2027 6th round
|F Brendan Gaunce
|F Cameron Butler
|G Daniil Tarasov
|2025 5th round
|F Frederick Gaudreau
|2025 4th round
|F JJ Peterka
|D Michael Kesselring
F Josh Doan
|Team
|Acquires
|June 25th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Evander Kane
|2025 4th round
|Team
|Acquires
|June 23rd
|Acquires
|Team
|F Trevor Zegras
|F Ryan Poehling
2025 2nd round
2026 4th round
|Team
|Acquires
|June 21st
|Acquires
|Team
|F Andre Burakovsky
|F Joe Veleno
|Team
|Acquires
|June 19th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Mason Marchment
|2025 4th round
2026 3rd round
|Team
|Acquires
|June 18th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Erik Haula
|D Jeremy Hanzel
2025 4th round
|Team
|Acquires
|June 13th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Victor Soderstrom
|D Ryan Mast
2025 7th round
|Team
|Acquires
|June 12th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Chris Kreider
2025 4th round
|F Carey Terrance
'25 3rd round (TOR)
|Team
|Acquires
|Mar. 30th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Lucas Mercuri
|2025 6th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Mar. 7th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Reese Johnson
|Future Considerations
|F Marc McLaughlin
|F Daniil Misyul
|D Dennis Cholowski
|F Adam Beckman
|F Mark Jankowski
|2026 5th round
|F Daniel Sprong
|2026 7th round
|D Erik Brannstrom
|F Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|D Conor Timmins
F Connor Dewar
|2025 5th round
|D Henri Jokiharju
|2026 4th (EDM)
|D Erik Johnston
|F Giavani Smith
|2026 5th round
|D Shea Weber
F Aku Raty
D Victor Soderstrom
|F Fabian Zetterlund
F Tristen Robins
4th round
|2025 2nd round
F Zack Ostapchuk
Noah Gregor
|D Brandon Carlo
|2026 1st round
(Top 5 protected)
F Fraser Minten
2025 4th (PHI)
15% Retained
|F Brad Marchand
|Conditional '27 2nd
(2028 1st if
win two rounds and
plays 50% of games)
50% retained
|F Cody Glass
C Jonathan Gruden
|2027 3rd round
F Chase Stillman
F Max Graham
|G Petr Mrazek
F Craig Smith
|F Joe Veleno
|F Casey Mittelstadt
F Will Zellers
2025 2nd round
|F Charlie Coyle
2026 5th round
|F Luke Kunin
|2025 4th (STL)
|F Mikko Rantanen
|F Logan Stankoven
Conditional 2026 1st
Conditional 2028 1st
2026 3rd round
2027 3rd
(conditions - top 10 protected)
|F Scott Laughton
2025 4th round
2027 6th round
|Conditional 2027 1st
(top 10 protected)
F Nikita Gerbenkin
Retain 50%
|F Brandon Tanev
|2027 2nd round
|D Luke Schenn
|2026 2nd round
2027 4th round
|F Josh Norris
D Jacob Bernard-Docker
|F Dylan Cozens
D Dennis Gilbert
2026 2nd round
|F Andrei Kuzmenko
2025 7th round
|2027 3rd round
|F Anthony Beauvillier
|2025 2nd round
|D Jake Walman
|Conditional 2026 1st
F Carl Berglund
|D Oliver Kylington
|Future Considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Mar. 6th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Brock Nelson
William Dufour
|2026 1st round
Conditional 2028 3rd
D Oliver Kylington
F Calum Ritchie
|F Jakub Lauko
F Marat Khusnutdinov
2026 6th round
|F Justin Brazeau
|D Carson Soucy
|2025 3rd (SJ)
|G Chris Driedger
|G Kaapo Kahkonen
|F Reilly Smith
|F Brendan Brisson
2025 3rd (SJ)
50% retained
|F Nico Sturm
2027 7th round
|2026 4th round
|D Brian Dumoulin
|Conditional 2025 2nd
(Earlier of EDM/WPG)
F Herman Traff
50% retained
|Team
|Acquires
|Mar. 5th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Vincent Desharnais
|2028 5th round
|D Luke Schenn
F Tommy Novak
|F Michael Bunting
2026 4th round
|F Yanni Gourde
F Oliver Bjorkstrand
D Kyle Aucoin
2026 5th round
|Conditional 2026 1st
Conditional 2027 1st
2025 2nd (TOR)
F Michael Eyssimont
|F Yanni Gourde
Conditional 2025 4th
Retain 50%
|Kyle Aucoin
|G Vitek Vanecek
|F Patrick Giles
|Team
|Acquires
|Mar. 4th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Max Jones
F Petr Hauser
|2025 2nd (STL)
2026 4th round
D Max Wanner
|F Trent Frederic
|F Shane Lachance
Retain 50%
|F Trent Frederic
|F Peter Hauser
Retain 50%
|Team
|Acquires
|Mar. 1st
|Acquires
|Team
|D Seth Jones
2026 4th round
|Conditional 1st
G Spencer Knights
Retaining $2.5 mill
|F Gustav Nyquist
|2026 2nd round
|D Ryan Lindgren
F Jimmy Vesey
D Hank Kempf
|2025 2nd round
2025 4th round
D Calvin de Haan
F Juuso Parssinen
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 26th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Tyler Madden
|D Joseph Cecconi
|F Jesse Ylonen
|F Anthony Angello
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 24th
|Acquires
|Team
|G Ville Husso
|Future considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 18th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Grigori Denisenko
|Future considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 13th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Corey Andronovski
|F Mathias Laferriere
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 7th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Mark Friedman
|Future considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 3rd
|Acquires
|Team
|F Sammy Walker
|Future considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Feb. 1st
|Acquires
|Team
|F Mikael Granlund
D Cody Ceci
|2025 1st round
conditional '25 4th (WPG)
('25 3rd round if
the Stars make the Final)
|Team
|Acquires
|Jan. 31st
|Acquires
|Team
|D Marcus Pettersson
F Drew O'Connor
|2025 1st round (NYR)
D Vincent Desharnais
F Danton Heinen
F Melvin Fernstrom
|F J.T. Miller
D Erik Brannstrom
D Jackson Dorrington
|F Filip Chytil
D Victor Mancini
2025 1st round
(Top 13 protected)
|F Joel Farabee
F Morgan Frost
|F Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier
2025 2nd round
2028 7th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Jan. 27th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Scott Perunovich
|2026 5th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Jan. 25th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Martin Necas
F Jack Drury
2025 2nd round
2026 6th round
|Rights to F
Nils Juntorp
|F Mikko Rantanen
CHI retains 50%
F Taylor Hall
|2025 3rd round
*orginally CHI
|F Mikko Rantanen
|Rights to F
Nils Juntorp
|Team
|Acquires
|Jan. 22nd
|Acquires
|Team
|F Justin Bailey
|F Pavol Regenda
|Team
|Acquires
|Jan. 15th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Isaak Phillips
|D Dmitry Kuzmin
|Team
|Acquires
|Jan. 3rd
|Acquires
|Team
|D Colton Poolman
|F Bennett MacArthur
|Team
|Acquires
|Dec. 28th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Juuso Parssinen
2026 7th round
|F Ondrej Pavel
2027 3rd round
|Team
|Acquires
|Dec. 18th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Alexandre Carrier
|D Justin Barron
|D Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|Future Considerations
|F Kaapo Kakko
|D Will Borgen
2025 3rd round
2025 6th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Dec. 14th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Cam Fowler
2027 4th round
|D Jeremie Biakabutuka
2027 2nd round
|Team
|Acquires
|Dec. 9th
|Acquires
|Team
|G Mackenzie Blackwood
F Givani Smith
2027 5th round
|2026 2nd round
2025 5th round
G Alexandar Georgiev
F Nikolai Kovalenko
|Team
|Acquires
|Dec. 6th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Jacob Trouba
|2025 4th round
D Urho Vaakanainen
|D Noel Hoefenmayer
|F Jacob Perreault
|Team
|Acquires
|Nov. 30th
|Acquires
|Team
|D David Jiricek
2025 5th round
|D Daemon Hunt
2025 1st round
2026 3rd round
2026 4th round
2027 2nd round
|G Scott Wedgewood
|G Justus Annunen
2025 6th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Nov. 27th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Ryder Rolston
|Future Considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Nov. 25th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Philip Tomasino
|2027 4th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Nov. 12th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Lars Eller
|2025 5th round
2027 3rd round
|Team
|Acquires
|Nov. 8th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Daniel Sprong
|Future Considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Nov. 4th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Ronnie Attard
|D Ben Gleason
|Team
|Acquires
|Oct. 30th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Timothy Lilegren
|D Matt Benning
2025 3rd round
2026 6th round
|Team
|Acquires
|Oct. 29th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Olli Maatta
|2025 3rd round
|Team
|Acquires
|Oct. 6th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Erik Brannstrom
|D Tucker Poolman
|Team
|Acquires
|Aug. 23rd
|Acquires
|Team
|G Yaroslav Askarov
F Nolan Burke
2025 3rd round
|F David Edstrom
G Magnus Chrona
2025 1st round
|Team
|Acquires
|Aug. 22nd
|Acquires
|Team
|F Rutger McGroarty
|F Brayden Yager
|Team
|Acquires
|Aug. 20th
|Acquires
|Team
|2028 3rd round
D Paul Fischer
|Future Considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|Aug. 19th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Patrik Laine
2026 2nd round
|D Jordan Harris
|Team
|Acquires
|Aug. 18th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Ty Emberson
|D Cody Ceci
2025 3rd round
|F Vasily Podkolzin
|2025 4th round (OTT)
|Team
|Acquires
|Aug. 13th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Cody Glass
2025 3rd round
2026 6th round
|F Jordan Frasca
|Team
|Acquires
|July 15th
|Acquires
|Team
|G Kevin Mandolese
2026 6th round
|2026 6th round
|F Roby Jarventie
2025 4th round
|Team
|Acquires
|July 6th
|Acquires
|Team
|D Dylan Coghlan
|Future Consideration
|Team
|Acquires
|July 5th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Matt Savoie
|F Ryan McLeod
F Tyler Tullio
|Team
|Acquires
|July 3rd
|Acquires
|Team
|F Robby Fabbri
Cond. '25 4th round
|G Gabe Alexander
|F Egor Sokolov
|F Jan Jenik
|Team
|Acquires
|July 2nd
|Acquires
|Team
|D Brian Dumoulin
|2026 4th round
|F Mathieu Joseph
2025 3rd round
|Future Considerations
|F Radek Faksa
|Future Considerations
|Team
|Acquires
|July 1st
|Acquires
|Team
|F Reilly Smith
|2027 2nd round
2025 5th round
25% retained
|D Jakub Chychrun
|2026 3rd round
D Nick Jensen