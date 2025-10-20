2025-26 NHL Calder Trophy Odds: Ivan Demidov Leads BetMGM’s Rookie of the Year Race

The new NHL season has opened with a highly anticipated rookie class, and oddsmakers are already signaling a tight race for the Calder Memorial Trophy. BetMGM’s Sportsbook early lines show a mix of generational potential and refined collegiate polish among the top contenders. While several names stand out, one player has clearly captured the spotlight as the frontrunner.

Ivan Demidov enters his first NHL season with the weight of expectation and the betting public behind him. The former SKA St. Petersburg standout brings elite skill, creativity, and vision that have scouts calling him one of the most NHL-ready Russian forwards in years. Behind him, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Jimmy Snuggerud, center Michael Misa, forward Ryan Leonard, and offensive blueliner Zayne Parekh round out a talented rookie class poised to shape the season’s storyline.

Ivan Demidov Leading the Pack

Ivan Demidov holds the best odds to win the Calder Trophy this year, and it’s easy to see why. BetMGM lists the dynamic winger as the favorite due to his high-end skill set and immediate offensive upside. Drafted tenth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2024, Demidov made headlines well before arriving in North America. His play in the KHL displayed rare confidence for a teenager, pairing quick hands with elite hockey sense.

Montreal has already leaned heavily on his offensive instincts through the preseason, giving him extended minutes with top-six talent. Demidov’s mix of speed, poise, and creativity in tight spaces mirrors what the modern NHL prizes in a playmaker. He attacks defenders, executes crisp zone entries, and isn’t afraid to drive the net. If he adapts quickly to the smaller ice and physicality of the league, his chances of maintaining the top spot in the odds are high.

Zeev Buium Anchoring the Blue Line

Zeev Buium, listed at +950 on BetMGM, offers a rare combination of defensive composure and offensive instincts from the back end. The Colorado Avalanche’s 2024 first-round pick, taken 12th overall, has already impressed with his ability to control tempo and transition play. A standout at the University of Denver, Buium’s skating and decision-making have drawn comparisons to modern two-way defensemen capable of impacting both ends of the rink.

Colorado’s steady system should allow Buium to thrive in a controlled environment. He reads plays well, maintains strong positioning, and breaks the puck out cleanly. If he earns consistent ice time against top lines, he could emerge as the first defenseman to win the Calder in over a decade. His value could climb quickly if he starts producing points early in the season.

Jimmy Snuggerud Showing NHL Readiness

Jimmy Snuggerud sits close behind at +1050 and enters the season as one of the most mature rookies in the field. Drafted 23rd overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2022, he has taken the NCAA development route with patience, rounding out his game at the University of Minnesota. His shot release, accuracy, and power make him a constant scoring threat, but his intelligence off the puck sets him apart.

Snuggerud’s readiness to adjust to NHL systems and his knack for finding soft spots in coverage should help him transition smoothly. The Blues plan to use him in key offensive roles, likely on the power play, where his quick release and timing enhance his scoring opportunities. If he starts strong, St. Louis could have its first genuine rookie of the year candidate since the early 2000s.

Michael Misa Brings Flash and Speed

Michael Misa, with +1150 odds, brings another intriguing layer to the rookie field. Drafted second overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2025, the Ontario Hockey League standout has shown flashes of brilliance since earning exceptional status at age 15. His acceleration, agility, and finishing ability turned heads in junior competition, and those traits translate smoothly to the NHL’s tempo.

Chicago sees Misa as a long-term cornerstone of its rebuild alongside Connor Bedard. The organization’s confidence is clear—they’re giving him meaningful shifts right away. His vision and fast-paced game complement Bedard’s skill set, and that combination could inflate his early production. If his defensive play and faceoff performance stabilize, Misa’s odds could shorten by midseason.

Ryan Leonard’s Grit and Scoring Touch

Ryan Leonard enters with +1300 odds and a reputation built on competitiveness and grit. Drafted eighth overall by the Washington Capitals in 2023, Leonard’s game is defined by his relentless work ethic. A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program, he blends physical intensity with goal-scoring touch, a balance that fits perfectly into Washington’s evolving roster.

Leonard’s north-south style and willingness to attack the crease could make him a fan favorite in D.C. He isn’t shy about finishing checks or taking contact in key scoring areas. While not as flashy as Demidov or Misa, his all-around impact could quietly elevate him into top-tier contention if he sustains steady production while maintaining his defensive reliability.

Zayne Parekh Adds Offensive Firepower on Defense

Rounding out the list, Zayne Parekh holds +1350 odds and brings high-end offensive talent from the blue line. Drafted ninth overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2024, Parekh dominated the OHL as a defenseman who can command play and quarterback the power play. His puck movement and creativity are already NHL caliber, giving San Jose a cornerstone on the back end for years to come.

The Sharks’ rebuilding phase ensures Parekh gets ample opportunity to learn and lead. His skating and confidence in transition make him a consistent threat to join the rush, while his ability to find seams on the man advantage adds significant upside. Few young defensemen possess his instinctive offensive timing, which could allow him to post numbers that draw Calder attention despite playing for a developing team.

Early Lines Set the Stage for a Tight Race

BetMGM’s early odds highlight a rookie race filled with contrasting styles and storylines. Demidov’s flair and scoring upside make him the preseason favorite, but Buium, Snuggerud, Misa, Leonard, and Parekh all have paths to the trophy if they capture sustained roles and production.

Every season, an underdog surprises oddsmakers, but this year’s lineup already looks unusually strong. With multiple rookies expected to play major roles, the 2025-26 Calder Trophy race could become one of the deepest in recent memory.