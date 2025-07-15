NHL Trades

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Mark Easson
0 Min Read
2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker: Keeping track of all the NHL trades that were made during the 2025-26 NHL season.
May 20, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silvos (31) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game seven of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

 

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

TeamAcquiresJuly 13thAcquiresTeam
G Arturs SilovsF Chase Stillman
2027 4th round
TeamAcquiresJuly 10thAcquiresTeam
F Ryan ReavesD Henry Thrun
D Matt Dumba
2028 2nd round		D Vladislav Kolyachonok
TeamAcquiresJuly 8thAcquiresTeam
F Isaac HowardF Sam O'Reilly
TeamAcquiresJuly 2ndAcquiresTeam
F Shane BowersC Thomas Bordeleau
TeamAcquiresJuly 1stAcquiresTeam
K'Andre MillerD Scott Morrow
2026 1st round
(Top 10 protect, best of DAL, CAR)
2026 2nd round
G Alex Nedeljkovic2028 3rd round
F Sam Lafferty2026 6th round
C Zach BolducD Logan Mailloux
F Viktor Arvidsson2027 5th round

 

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

Offer Sheet Compensation

<$1.54M no comp
$1.54M – $2.34M: 3rd
$2.34M – $4.68M: 2nd
$4.68M – $7.02M: 1st, 3rd
$7.02M – $9.36M: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$9.36M – $11.7M: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$11.7M+: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st,

2024-25 Critical Dates

June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency