2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker
|Team
|Acquires
|July 13th
|Acquires
|Team
|G Arturs Silovs
|F Chase Stillman
2027 4th round
|Team
|Acquires
|July 10th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Ryan Reaves
|D Henry Thrun
|D Matt Dumba
2028 2nd round
|D Vladislav Kolyachonok
|Team
|Acquires
|July 8th
|Acquires
|Team
|F Isaac Howard
|F Sam O'Reilly
|Team
|Acquires
|July 2nd
|Acquires
|Team
|F Shane Bowers
|C Thomas Bordeleau
|Team
|Acquires
|July 1st
|Acquires
|Team
|K'Andre Miller
|D Scott Morrow
2026 1st round
(Top 10 protect, best of DAL, CAR)
2026 2nd round
|G Alex Nedeljkovic
|2028 3rd round
|F Sam Lafferty
|2026 6th round
|C Zach Bolduc
|D Logan Mailloux
|F Viktor Arvidsson
|2027 5th round
