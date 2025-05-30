The anticipation for the 2025 NHL Draft is building, with fans and franchises eager to see how the next generation of hockey talent will shape the league’s future. This year’s draft, set for June 27 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, is generating significant buzz thanks to a deep class of prospects and the excitement surrounding the NHL Draft Lottery. According to the latest odds, the race for the first overall pick is as competitive as ever, with several teams vying for the chance to select a franchise-altering player. In this preview, we will break down the projected top three picks and their likely NHL destinations, and provide an overview of the lottery’s influence on the draft order as teams look to the future.

NHL Draft Lottery: How It Shaped the 2025 Draft Order

The NHL Draft Lottery is one of hockey’s most exciting and unpredictable events. Rather than simply awarding the first pick to the team with the worst record, the lottery gives all non-playoff teams a shot at moving up, keeping the league competitive and discouraging tanking. This year, the San Jose Sharks entered the lottery with the best odds at 25.5% to win the top pick, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at 13.5% and the Nashville Predators at 11.5%, as reported by Pari Match Bet. However, the New York Islanders defied the odds and won the lottery, securing the coveted first overall selection. The draft order is now set with the Sharks picking second and the Predators rounding out the top three.

The draft lottery system uses a set of 14 ping pong balls and 1,001 unique four-number combinations, with teams assigned combinations based on their regular-season finish. This process ensures that while the worst teams have the best chances, surprises are always possible, adding to the event’s intrigue and providing hope to fan bases across the league.

Projected Top Three Picks and Their NHL Teams

New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, Defenseman, Erie Otters (OHL)

With the first overall pick, the New York Islanders are widely expected to select Matthew Schaefer, a dynamic defenseman from the Erie Otters. Schaefer is regarded as a true cornerstone blueliner, boasting a 6-foot-2 frame, elite skating, and the ability to impact the game on both ends of the ice. Scouts rave about his agility, hockey IQ, and offensive upside, making him the player who can anchor a team’s defense for years. His performance at the IIHF U18 World Championships and throughout the OHL season has solidified his status as the top prospect in this year’s class.

For the Islanders, who have struggled to develop a true No. 1 defenseman since the departure of Travis Hamonic and the decline of aging veterans, Schaefer represents a foundational piece. His presence will help stabilize the blue line and provide a transition game that can spark the offense. With Schaefer, the Islanders are poised to address a critical need and set the stage for a new era on Long Island.

San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, Center, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, the San Jose Sharks are projected to select Michael Misa, an electrifying center from the Saginaw Spirit, with their second pick. Standing at 6-foot-1, Misa is known for his playmaking ability, speed, and vision. He has been a standout at every level, drawing comparisons to elite NHL centers due to his ability to control the pace of play and create high-danger scoring chances.

The Sharks are in the midst of a rebuild and desperately need a top-line center to build around. Misa’s arrival would give San Jose a player capable of driving the offense and leading a young core forward. His maturity and two-way game make him a candidate to step into the NHL sooner rather than later, and his high ceiling suggests he could become a franchise center who can change the game with a single shift.

Nashville Predators: James Hagens, Center, Boston College (NCAA)

With the third pick, the Nashville Predators are expected to select James Hagens, a highly skilled center from Boston College. Hagens, who stands at 5-foot-10, may not have the size of some other top prospects, but he compensates with elite hockey sense, quickness, and a relentless work ethic. He is lauded for his ability to make plays under pressure, his creativity with the puck, and his leadership qualities.

Nashville’s prospect pipeline has lacked a true offensive catalyst down the middle, and Hagens could be the solution. His style of play aligns well with the Predators’ emphasis on speed and skill, and he projects as a top-six forward with the potential to develop into a first-line center. Hagens’ collegiate experience at a powerhouse program like Boston College should ease his transition to the professional game, making him an attractive option for a team looking to inject skill and dynamism into its lineup.

Team Needs and Prospect Pipeline Summaries

The Islanders’ selection of Schaefer responds to their need for a high-end defenseman who can play major minutes and contribute offensively. Their prospect pool has been thin on the blue line, and Schaefer’s arrival should help balance the roster and provide a long-term solution on defense.

After years of mediocrity, San Jose is eager to land a franchise center. Misa’s combination of skill and leadership is exactly what the Sharks need as they look to rebuild around a young core. The addition of Misa and previous high picks could finally give San Jose the offensive punch it has lacked in recent seasons.

Nashville, meanwhile, has focused on building a strong, two-way team but has often struggled to find elite offensive talent at center. Hagens’ playmaking and hockey sense make him a perfect fit for the Predators’ system, and his presence should help elevate the team’s scoring potential and overall competitiveness.

Draft Odds and the Pari Match Bet Perspective

Pari Match Bet has become a go-to source for draft odds and NHL futures, and this year’s lottery did not disappoint in terms of drama and surprise. The Sharks’ 25.5% chance at the top pick was the highest, but the Islanders’ leap to No. 1 was a reminder that anything can happen on lottery night. The Blackhawks and Predators rounded out the top three in terms of odds, but only Nashville managed to secure a top-three selection. The unpredictability of the lottery, combined with the depth of this year’s draft class, has made the 2025 event one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

The 2025 NHL Draft promises to be a franchise-altering event for the teams at the top of the board. With Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens projected as the first three picks, the Islanders, Sharks, and Predators are poised to add cornerstone players who can shape their futures for years. The excitement generated by the draft lottery, the intrigue of the Pari Match Bet odds, and the depth of the prospect pool all combine to make this year’s draft a must-watch event for hockey fans everywhere. As the countdown to June 27 continues, all eyes will be on Los Angeles to see how the next wave of NHL stars will begin their journeys.