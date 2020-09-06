NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens

Karmanos interviewed for the Coyotes GM position

Craig Morgan: Multiple sources have said that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Jason Karmanos interviewed with the Arizona Coyotes for their vacant GM position.

Karmanos has been the Penguins AGM since 2017 and was their VP of hockey ops from 2014 to 2017. He has an executive with the Carolina Hurricanes from 1998 to 2013.

Capitals coaching search continues

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Washington Capitals head coaching search.

“Last week the reports got out that the Washington Capitals had permission to interview Peter Laviolette for their vacant head coaching job, this week it’s believed that they interviewed Toronto’s former head coach Mike Babcock,” Friedman said Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada‘s ‘Headlines’ segment. “And he is a legitimate candidate for the position.”

Gerard Galland has also interviewed for the coaching position.

Domi hasn’t asked for a trade

Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens restricted free agent Max Domi has recently changed agents. He hasn’t asked the Canadiens for a trade.