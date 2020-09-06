NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens

Karmanos interviewed for the Coyotes GM position
Craig Morgan: Multiple sources have said that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Jason Karmanos interviewed with the Arizona Coyotes for their vacant GM position.
Karmanos has been the Penguins AGM since 2017 and was their VP of hockey ops from 2014 to 2017. He has an executive with the Carolina Hurricanes from 1998 to 2013.
Capitals coaching search continues
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Washington Capitals head coaching search.
“Last week the reports got out that the Washington Capitals had permission to interview Peter Laviolette for their vacant head coaching job, this week it’s believed that they interviewed Toronto’s former head coach Mike Babcock,” Friedman said Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada‘s ‘Headlines’ segment. “And he is a legitimate candidate for the position.”
Gerard Galland has also interviewed for the coaching position.
Domi hasn’t asked for a trade
Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens restricted free agent Max Domi has recently changed agents. He hasn’t asked the Canadiens for a trade.
“The news got out that Max Domi has a new agent — he’s now represented by Darren Ferris,” Friedman said Saturday during Hockey Night in Canada‘s ‘Headlines’ segment. “He met with Marc Bergevin, he didn’t really want to say too much about the meeting, but the one thing he was willing to say was that Max Domi has not asked for a trade from the Montreal Canadiens.
“I don’t know where this is going to go, but Domi has not asked to be traded.”