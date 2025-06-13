The Anaheim Ducks are entering a new era defined by bold moves and renewed ambition. After seven consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance—their last coming in 2018—the Ducks’ front office has signaled that the rebuild is over and the time to contend is now. The hiring of legendary coach Joel Quenneville and the acquisition of veteran winger Chris Kreider headline a transformative offseason, promising further action in free agency and the NHL Draft. With a talented young core and a determined general manager, Anaheim is poised to make a serious push for the 2025-26 postseason.

Joel Quenneville: A Proven Winner Returns

The Ducks’ decision to hire Joel Quenneville as their 12th head coach marks one of the most significant moves in franchise history. Quenneville is the second-winningest coach in NHL history, boasting 969 regular-season wins and three Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks. He is widely regarded as one of the league’s most accomplished bench bosses, and his hiring signals Anaheim’s intent to shift from rebuilding to winning.

Quenneville’s return to the NHL comes after a three-year absence. The Ducks conducted a comprehensive review of his past and role in previous controversies, consulting with league officials and advocates for positive change. General Manager Pat Verbeek emphasized that Quenneville has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, earning the opportunity to return to coaching.

Quenneville himself expressed gratitude for the chance to lead the Ducks, stating that this is the organization he wanted to restart his career with and that he is genuinely grateful for the opportunity. He praised the Ducks’ ownership, management, and passionate fans. He emphasized that in nearly four years away from the game, he has learned from his prior mistakes and realized that actions over words will demonstrate his commitment to being a better leader.

Playoff Expectations and Odds

Despite a spirited effort late in the 2024-25 season, Anaheim ultimately fell short of the playoffs, extending its drought to seven years. Their playoff odds hovered near zero for much of the spring, and they finished with a 35-37-10 record. However, the mood around the organization has shifted dramatically. Sportsbooks such as Sweeps Cash Casino have been slow to adjust, with the Ducks listed as long shots for the Stanley Cup, but those odds could shorten quickly if Anaheim lands a big name in free agency and their young players continue to develop.

The Chris Kreider Trade: Veteran Leadership and Scoring

Anaheim’s offseason ambitions were further underlined by the acquisition of Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers. Kreider, a two-time NHL All-Star and the Rangers’ all-time leader in playoff goals, brings size, speed, and a reputation as a clutch performer. The Ducks sent prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick to New York in exchange for Kreider and a fourth-round pick, a move designed to add immediate impact and leadership to a young roster.

General Manager Pat Verbeek described Kreider as the player the team wanted to add this offseason. He highlighted Kreider’s size, speed, clutch performances, and ability to upgrade both special teams units.

While Kreider’s production dipped last season—he scored 22 goals and 30 points in 68 games—he remains one of the NHL’s premier power forwards. Since the 2021-22 season, he has led the league in shorthanded goals and ranks among the top five in power-play goals, placing him in elite company. The Ducks hope Kreider’s experience and knack for scoring in critical situations will help guide their young stars and stabilize the locker room.

A Promising Young Core

The foundation of Anaheim’s optimism rests on its impressive collection of promising talent. Eleven Ducks players were 25 or younger during the 2024-25 season, and their contributions were significant. Ducks players aged 21 or under combined for 64 goals and 152 points, leading the league in both categories. Key names include Leo Carlsson, who notched 45 points in his sophomore season, showing marked improvement as the year progressed; Mason McTavish, who delivered a breakout campaign as a reliable two-way center; Trevor Zegras, whose elite skill remains tantalizing, even after a season of ups and downs; and Troy Terry, who led the team in points and continues to be a mainstay in the Ducks’ top six. On defense, young players like Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov are already making an impact at the NHL level.

The Ducks’ prospect pipeline is one of the league’s best. Recent top picks and high-end prospects such as Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke, and Tristan Luneau are ready to push for NHL jobs. This depth gives Anaheim flexibility and hope for sustained success.

Pat Verbeek’s Vision and the Free Agency Splash

General Manager Pat Verbeek, a two-time Stanley Cup champion as a player and longtime NHL executive, has been methodical in his approach since taking over in 2022. He has balanced asset accumulation with targeted veteran additions, always with an eye on building a perennial contender. Verbeek’s recent moves, including the hiring of Quenneville and the Kreider trade, indicate that the time for patience is over.

The Ducks are expected to be aggressive in free agency, seeking to add a top-tier winger or another impact player to complement their young core and Kreider. Anaheim struggled to attract marquee free agents for years, but the narrative has shifted. With Quenneville behind the bench, a talented roster, and a clear commitment to winning, the Ducks are now seen as a desirable destination. Management has openly stated its intention to contend for a playoff spot and more, with the fan base sharing in that optimism.

Draft Capital and the 2025 NHL Draft

The Ducks will select 10th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, marking the third time in franchise history they’ve held that pick. Anaheim owns nine picks in the draft, including four in the first three rounds, giving them ample opportunity to add more high-end talent or package selections for immediate help. General Manager Verbeek has expressed confidence in the scouting staff and believes the team will add another exciting young player to an already deep group.

The Anaheim Ducks are no longer content to wait for the future—they are intent on shaping it now. The hiring of Joel Quenneville, the acquisition of Chris Kreider, and an aggressive approach to free agency and the draft have set the stage for a dramatic turnaround. With one of the league’s most promising young cores, a proven winner behind the bench, and a front office committed to contending, the Ducks are poised to make a splash in the 2025-26 NHL season. For fans in Anaheim, hope has returned—and so have expectations.