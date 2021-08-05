NHL Rumors: Anton Khudobin, Lou Lamoriello, and the New York Rangers

Is Anton Khudobin is a possibility for the Edmonton Oilers?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: There are some interesting tidbits out there but could the Edmonton Oilers get older and actually get better in goal (Anton Khudobin)? That is a big question.

Yet, it is somewhat plausible. The Dallas Stars might be enticed to move out Khudobin who has two years left and $3.3 million AAV. Khudobin has a .918 save percentage over the last two seasons which is better than Mike Smith‘s .912 and Mikko Koskinen‘s .910.

Does Ben Bishop play at all during the 2021-22 season? That is the big question in all of this. If there is a chance that he does not, Dallas probably does not entertain such an idea. However, for Edmonton, it gains traction because out of nowhere, Dallas signed Braden Holtby to a one-year deal last week.

Needless to say, stay tuned.

Are the New York Rangers done making moves?

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud.com: Sources seem to think, as is, that the New York Rangers are a better team now than they were before their flurry of moves. That included trading Pavel Buchnevich and acquiring a bunch of depth — including Barclay Goodrow, Sammy Blais, and Ryan Reaves.

So, if New York does not make a deal for Jack Eichel or someone else, the Rangers, according to some, have upgraded. New York is slotting players up the lineup to help new coach Gerrard Gallant define what he has and does not.

Patrik Nemeth was brought in to solidify the defensive corps a little bit without making a bigger splash. Jarred Tinordi offers insurance and depth in case of injury.

The Lou Lamoriello loophole part many…

Adam Herman: At the very least, it is interesting that Lou Lamoriello has held out for so long. Who is signed for New York? Who isn’t? Will we ever know? At the very least, there are many questions and some debated implications.

Apparently, these are signed deals not registered with the league yet. That is the rumor. How this plays out is something the NHLPA and many are keeping an eye on.

After all, it is Lou Lamoriello.