Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 16, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!



We absolutely smashed last night going 3/3 and we’re going to try and go right back to that well.

It’s a smaller four-game slate tonight, but there’s going to be some great action.

Our first bet of the day will be taking the Colorado Avalanche in regulation against the Vegas Golden Knights at +100. They’re favored to the tune of -140 on the moneyline, but I like taking the regulation risk to get them at even money.

Colorado has been red hot on the road as of late winning eight of their last 10 returning +5.05u over that time. Vegas, meanwhile, has struggled at home in their last 10 going 4-6.

The narrative will be around Jack Eichel’s return to the lineup, but he also hasn’t taken much serious contact in practice and his last game action came almost a year ago.

Our second bet of the day will be taking u6.5 goals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers at -105. Both teams boast some of the highest powered offenses in the NHL, but we’re going to be taking the under here tonight.

The over has hit in each of their last two games against each other so this feels like a spot where it could dip. Over the course of the season, the Hurricanes have gone 10-10-1 to the under at home this season, while the Panthers have gone 11-10 to the under on the road this year.

On top of all that, the public is all over the over in this game, so I don’t mind fading them in this spot.