Can the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson Settle Before Their Arbitration Hearing Tomorrow?

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson agree on a deal before their August 3rd arbitration hearing?

TSN: Bryan Hayes and Frank Corrado on TSN 1050 OverDrive talking about if the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson will get to their salary arbitration hearing on Sunday, August 3rd.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Hayes: “The only player in the League who is going to arbitration is Nick Robertson of the Maple Leafs.

Corrado: “It’s on the books. It’s on the books.

Hayes: “…. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes to arbitration. You know, I’m not sure if the Leafs would want to lose out on that flexibility, because once it goes there and a number is determined, then you’re going to stick with it. But …”

Corrado: “Here’s the thing about like, the player going to arbitration. It’s one thing to file. It’s one thing to have, like, you know, a little bit of a thought or a feeling on what you deserve, and you don’t want to be taken advantage of. To sit in that room and have to see it and hear it face-to-face is no good.

And if it’s like you know, if it’s the difference between 1.8 that you know Robertson wants, or 2 million Robertson wants, and the Leafs wanting to pay him 1.5 or 1.4. I think if you’re the player, you just kind of have to cut your losses and say, I’m coming at 1.5. All I can ask for is an opportunity, and I’m going to try and get you guys on the next one.

I just don’t think 400, 500 grand is a lot of money in the grand context of life for a player like in the NHL, I think that’s one of those ones where you just say, I got to take the opportunity here, and I got to get you on the next one, where we’re not really haggling over this, this, this type of, this type of money.

Hayes: “Yeah, I think you’re probably right. Now it’s his career, and he, he feels like the Leafs maybe don’t give him the opportunities. Although I thought they gave it to him early last year, had a great camp. He started in the, in the lineup, he played, and he, you know, he played himself out of the lineup. And certainly come playoff time, he was in and out, in and out.

I don’t think he’s got a great case, certainly not for a long-term deal at significant money. And I don’t know what his future is going to look like, but I would tend to agree with you. I mean, the Leafs are, they’re still in the driver’s seat when it comes to Nick Robertson, and he’s got to prove he can be an everyday guy.

