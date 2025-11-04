Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Huricanes, Rangers, Leafs, Capitals, and More

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm is week-to-week.

Joe Marino: Buffalo Sabres’ injured forwards timelines.

Josh Norris: Month+

Justin Danforth: Week to week

Tyson Kozak: Week to week

Zach Benson: Week to week

Jiri Kulich: Day to day

Jason Zucker: Day to day

Buffalo Sabres: Forwards Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich are doubtful for tonight due to illness.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that they were hopeful that defenseman K’Andre Miller would be able to join them on their trip to New York but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. Brind’Amour added: “I don’t anticipate that one being too much longer. Brind’Amour said their other injured players are “still a ways away.”

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is heading in the right direction, but isn’t quite there yet. Brind’Amour added: “When he feels he can be Jaccob Slavin-ish he’s going to get out there.”

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane won’t be joining the team on their road trip.

Rob Darragh: Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich won’t be travelling with the team on their West Coast road trip. They’ll know more about the extent of his injury in the next couple of days.

Peter Baugh: New York Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Forward Vincent Trocheck is still on the LTIR but is skating in a no-contact jersey.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster has been placed on the IR.

Anthony SanFilippo: Foerster is out for the weekend, and if all goes well, could return by next Wednesday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Justin Brazeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and didn’t take part in their morning skate yesterday. Forward Kevin Hayes (upper-body) skated in a regular jersey.

Dave McCarthy: Penguins forward Noel Acciari left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander returned to the lineup last night.

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz hopes to return on Wednesday. Forward Scott Laughton is getting close to returning.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev is on the IR retroactive to November 1st.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper-body) is getting close to returning to the lineup. Sandin said he hopes to play on Wednesday.

Tom Gulitti: Capital coach Carbery on if forward Pierre-Luc Dubois needs surgery: “We still need to gather more information at this point. So, I can’t really disclose any more than he’s going to be out for an extended period of time.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward Ethen Frank practiced in no-contact jersey.

