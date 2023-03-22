Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Panthers, Habs, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers and Leafs

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall skated on their own before practice.

Conor Ryan: Hall practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins have ruled defenseman Derek Forbort out for the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

He’s not expected to require surgery.

Forbort blocked a shot last night Thursday.

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is progressing well with his lower-body injury and should be ready soon.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have activated forward Givani Smith off the LTIR.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was wearing a full-contact jersey at practice. He’s been out for 32 games with a lower-body injury.

Daily Faceoff: Canadiens forward Josh Anderson will miss Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Daily Faceoff: Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar is out with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said they are hopeful that forward Mathew Barzal will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders forward Brock Nelson left last night’s game after taking a hit from Noel Accairi.

Stefen Rosner: The Islanders didn’t have an update after the game.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren returned to the lineup.

Dan Rosen: Lindgren had missed the past 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Philadephia Flyers forward Travis Konecny took part in their optional skate wearing a no-contact jersey.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie missed last night’s game. The Leafs are carrying nine defensemen so they are able to rest players who are a little banged up.