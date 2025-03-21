Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Panthers, Senators, Flyers and Penguins

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Zach Benson hasn’t been feeling well. Forward JJ Peterka is back.

Max Miller: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov returned after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Forward Andrei Svechnikov missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers: Columbus Blue Jackets forwards Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan, and defenseman Erik Gudbranson were all on the ice for practice yesterday. It was the first time that Monahan practiced with the team since his injury.

Coach Dean Evason said they’re all getting close and they’re all considered day-to-day.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said that forward Elmer Soderblom is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson could be out “longer” with an undisclosed injury. He’s still being evaluated.

Defenseman Jeff Petry is traveling with the team but he won’t be ready for Saturday’s game.

NHL: Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to return before the end of the regular season.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen was on the ice before their morning skate and remains out.

Tom Gulitti: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen won’t be back soon with an upper-body injury.

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tommy Novak was on the ice before practice started. Coach Mike Sullivan said it was the first time he’s been on the ice since March 9th when he suffered an undisclosed injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Also on the ice before practice were defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph (undisclosed) and Ryan Shea (hand or wrist). Joseph is out indefinitely, and Shea is out week-to-week.

