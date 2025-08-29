Five Teams that Stand in the Way of a Florida Panthers Threepeat

The Florida Panthers enter the 2025–26 NHL season carrying the weight of expectation as the league’s odds-on favorite to claim the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year. Oddsmakers have set Florida at +750 to win, with one Alberta online casino and sportsbook having them as low as +600, reflecting confidence in the franchise’s ability to sustain a high level of play over multiple campaigns. A title threepeat would propel Florida into rare company: the most recent NHL team to win three consecutive championships was the New York Islanders, who accomplished the feat in the early 1980s. But history has shown that the quest for three straight titles is rarely straightforward, especially for teams that have gone deep into the playoffs year after year, with the Panthers reaching the finals in 2023 before capturing back-to-back Cups.

To remain competitive, Florida focused on continuity during the offseason. The front office re-signed core defenseman Aaron Ekblad and versatile forward Sam Bennett, who played crucial roles during recent playoff runs. The Panthers also extended Brad Marchand, a proven veteran acquired at the trade deadline in 2025, bringing depth and postseason experience to the roster. These moves reinforce Florida’s commitment to maintaining defensive stability and offensive flexibility. However, the toll of competing into June for four consecutive seasons could become an underlying factor as the year progresses, given the physical and mental demands of playoff hockey.

Spotlight on Strong Challengers

While the Panthers begin the season with the league’s shortest odds, their path to a possible threepeat is crowded with formidable competition. Five teams in particular have built rosters, made offseason adjustments, and hold odds indicating legitimate championship aspirations.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+900)

Toronto enters the new campaign without Mitch Marner, who was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade for an eight-year, $96 million deal. Auston Matthews remains the offensive focal point after posting 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists in 67 games last season. Depth was strengthened by acquiring forward Nicolas Roy via the Marner deal, while Ilya Samsonov was placed on waivers after a disappointing year. The Leafs continue to rank among the league’s best in puck possession, with a 54.3% Corsi rating last season, cementing them as a top Eastern Conference threat to Florida.

Colorado Avalanche (+950)

The Avalanche kept their core of Nathan MacKinnon (121 points) and Cale Makar, but Mikko Rantanen was traded from Colorado to Carolina and then Dallas, where he signed long-term. Mackenzie Blackwood returns as the starting goaltender, offering stability after his run last season. Colorado’s busy offseason saw multiple moves: they traded for forward Danil Gushchin (for Oskar Olausson), extended defenseman Josh Manson, signed Joel Kiviranta, and brought in veteran Brent Burns on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood were traded to Columbus, and Jonathan Drouin departed for the Islanders. These adjustments give the Avs depth and experience for another Cup run.

Edmonton Oilers (+1100)

Edmonton’s attack remains elite, with Connor McDavid (129 points), Leon Draisaitl leading the way, and Stuart Skinner returning as the net starter. Major offseason forward changes included trading Evander Kane to Vancouver, acquiring Isaac Howard from Tampa Bay, and signing Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic to bolster the lineup. While the club lost seasoned vets Kane and Corey Perry, their power play (23.7%, 12th in the NHL) remains dangerous. These moves deepen Edmonton’s scoring and give the Oilers renewed playoff ambitions.

Carolina Hurricanes (+1200)

Carolina retained their puck-possession and shot-suppression identity, with Jaccob Slavin anchoring the defense, Sebastian Aho again leading in scoring (82 points), and Frederik Andersen posting a .917 save percentage. They revamped their forward corps by acquiring Nikolaj Ehlers, signing Logan Stankoven to a long-term extension, and bringing in Taylor Hall for top-nine versatility. The defense was further fortified by acquiring K’Andre Miller and adding Alexander Nesian, while veteran blueliners Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov departed. The Hurricanes’ new depth at both ends should keep them competitive deep into the postseason.

New York Rangers (+1300)

The Rangers made significant changes, notably trading Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. On defense, they bolstered their top pair by signing Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year deal and acquired young defenseman Scott Morrow from Carolina. Will Cuylle was re-signed after a breakout campaign, while depth pieces Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe joined the roster. Igor Shesterkin returns as the cornerstone in net, with Panarin driving the offense and Alexis Lafrenière looking to build on his playoff performance (14 points in 17 games). Coaching leadership under Mike Sullivan aims to maximize their restructured lineup for a deep postseason push.

The Grind of a Threepeat Pursuit

As Florida attempts what only one NHL team has accomplished in this century, fatigue and attrition will likely become part of the discussion. Over the past four years, the Panthers have played 76 postseason games, far more than the league average. Studies suggest that teams with multiple deep playoff runs encounter elevated injury rates and require extra adaptation in the regular season to maintain competitive stamina. Florida responded by sustaining its core and promoting internal depth — Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen are set for increased roles after strong finishes last year. The front office’s strategy indicates a belief in continuity’s strengths and understanding of the risks of overhauling a championship roster.

Balance of Power and Variables

Although recent results and betting odds justify Florida’s position atop the league, the landscape remains volatile. The sport’s increasing parity and unpredictability — especially in single-game elimination playoff rounds — mean that favorites often face unexpected obstacles. Much hinges on the health of stars like Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov, and significant contributions from secondary players across the roster. Each of the five challengers shares similar structural advantages: deep lineups, high-end skill, and the ability to dominate possession. Whether they can match Florida’s consistency over a seven-game series remains to be seen.

Many factors, including injury luck, trade deadline moves, and unforeseen player development, will impact the race as the season progresses. The Panthers have positioned themselves as favorites through smart retention and acquisition and face unique challenges inherent to pursuing a historic three-peat. For now, the league’s top contenders prepare to challenge what could be a generational achievement, knowing the path to the Stanley Cup narrows each spring.