How Far Can the Vancouver Canucks Advance This Season?

Are the Vancouver Canucks a Conference Final Team?

The Vancouver Canucks surprised a lot of people by winning the Pacific Division and making it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Even with the changes on the Canucks roster this past off-season, many people beg the Canucks as a playoff team this season. Ultimately, it will affect Thatcher Demko‘s health and Arturs Silovs‘s play.

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Laura Diakun on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest floor-to-ceiling segment. Corrado was asked about the Vancouver Canucks and what is more likely the Conference Final or missing the playoffs.

Laura Diakun: “Let’s push West a little bit. Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific last season, but they were bounced in the second round of the playoffs. Their ceiling for this upcoming season is a conference final, the floor that would be missing the playoffs, which they did two years ago. Floor, ceiling, when it comes to the Canucks.”

Frank Corrado: “This is a no brainer. This is the ceiling. The Vancouver Canucks are a really good team. They’re very well built. They have all the prerequisites of a team that can go far in the playoffs, and they kind of showed that they’re on the precipice of that last year.

Now they add a little more scoring punch to their wing. Their blue line may have taken a little bit of a hit, but it’s still got a lot of size. Thatcher Demko is going to have to stay healthy this year, but Jim Rutherford and Patrick Allvin deserve a lot of credit, not to mention Rick Tocchet, who was the coach of the year last year, for building this team so that it could be sustainably successful. And I think that success has a better chance of getting to the conference finals than it does missing the playoffs.”

Diakun: “Health is always the question—unpredictable that thing health. Well, if you play to the floor as a player, definitely playing to your ceiling as an analyst. Frankie Corrado.”

Again health is the biggest factor when it comes to Thatcher Demko, and if he is not going to be ready for the season, the Vancouver Canucks playoff hopes and run could already be in jeopardy.