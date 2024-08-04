Is Zach Hyman a Consistent 50-Goal Scorer in the NHL?

Will Zach Hyman Score 50 Goals Again?

The Edmonton Oilers fell short in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup, losing in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Nobody expected that after their slow start to the season. A big reason for their turnaround was the play of Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl.

Hyman had a career year with the Oilers, scoring 54 goals, and has one of the best contracts in the NHL. With the Oilers, Hyman has an AAV of $5.5 million and is in year three of a seven-year contract he signed several offseasons ago. While his point total came down slightly, the question remains: can Hyman have a repeat performance as a goal scorer?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined SportsCenter to discuss the hottest topics in the NHL. This time, he was asked about Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and whether he could consistently be a 50-goal scorer in the NHL or if he is more of a 30-40-goal scorer.

Host: “Okay, now, Zach Hyman scored 54 goals last year. Ceiling he is a 54-50 goal guy again. The floor is more of a 30-goal guy. Closer to the ceiling or floor.”

Frankie Corrado: “I hate to be a buzzkill on this, but Zack Hyman is closer to the floor of 30 goals, and you just think about all the different factors that can happen in a season. Let’s say Connor McDavid gets hurt, and all of a sudden, he’s not playing with him. Let’s say Zach Hyman gets hurt, and he’s not able to play. He probably is more closer to a 30-goal player.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if for the next few seasons. Zach Hyman is a 40-plus goal player. But there are just too many variables, too many things that could go wrong, and 50 goals is very difficult to do in the NHL year after year after year. We see it where guys score 50 or 52, and the next year, they kind of come back to their regular goalscoring pace. Maybe that’s the case for Zach Hyman. Maybe it isn’t, but I see him closer to the floor 30 than I do the ceiling at 50 on a regular season basis.”

Host: Yeah, I think that’s a really good point. 50 goals is really tough.”