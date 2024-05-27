Linus Ullmark’s Trade and the Boston Bruins’ Offseason Priorities

As the Boston Bruins prepare for the offseason, a significant move on the horizon is the likely trade of goaltender Linus Ullmark. With Jeremy Swayman now established as the Bruins’ primary netminder, Ullmark’s departure seems inevitable. His impressive save percentage has made him a hot commodity, attracting attention from multiple teams across the NHL. Currently, the best sports betting sites list his trade probability at -2500.

Rumors have swirled throughout 2024 regarding Ullmark’s future. Before the NHL trade deadline in March, he reportedly declined a trade deal with the Los Angeles Kings. Although this deal was never confirmed, the Kings remain a potential destination due to their need for a contracted goaltender. Players like Phillip Danault or Pierre-Luc Dubois could be part of a potential trade package.

Another possible destination for Ullmark is the Detroit Red Wings. Despite having Ville Husso under contract for next season, Husso’s inconsistent performance (3.55 goals-against average) has led to speculation that the Red Wings might seek a more reliable option. Ullmark, with his .913 save percentage, could be a valuable asset to help the Red Wings push for a playoff spot.

The Edmonton Oilers also appear to be in the mix. Their struggle with goaltending consistency, particularly with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, could make Ullmark an attractive option to solidify their net. Similarly, the New Jersey Devils, who suffered from poor goaltending this season, might consider Ullmark to improve their performance and standings.

The Bruins’ Top Offseason Priorities

In addition to navigating Ullmark’s trade, the Boston Bruins have several key priorities to address this offseason. With potentially over $20 million to spend, General Manager Don Sweeney has the opportunity to make significant roster improvements. Here are the top five priorities for the Bruins:

Trade Linus Ullmark

Trading Ullmark will not only clear cap space but also fetch valuable assets, whether in the form of an NHL player or future draft picks. This move would also facilitate Brandon Bussi’s promotion as Swayman’s backup, preventing the risk of losing him on waivers.

Extend Jeremy Swayman

Swayman is due for a significant raise, and securing a long-term deal will be crucial. His postseason performance has shown that he is ready to be the Bruins’ workhorse goaltender. A fair and timely extension will ensure stability in the Bruins’ goaltending for years to come.

Acquire an Impact Center

The Bruins need a dominant offensive center. Options like Elias Lindholm or Steven Stamkos, if available, could fill this gap. This acquisition would bolster the team’s offense and provide a solid core to build around.

Acquire a Scoring Wing

With Brad Marchand nearing the end of his contract and uncertainties surrounding other wingers, adding a top-tier scorer is essential. Free agents like Sam Reinhart or Jake Guentzel could provide the offensive firepower needed to complement David Pastrnak and fill the void left by departing players.

Acquire a Left-Shot Defenseman

Another priority is strengthening the defense with a reliable left-shot defenseman. Brady Skjei, known for his size, reach, and two-way play, would be an ideal addition to support Hampus Lindholm and provide depth to the defensive lineup.

Fill Out the Roster

Beyond major acquisitions, the Bruins need to ensure they have depth across the board. Promoting promising talents like John Farinacci, Fabian Lysell, and Marc McLaughlin will be crucial. Sweeney’s success in signing impactful free agents last offseason should continue, ensuring the team remains competitive.

By addressing these priorities, the Bruins can navigate the offseason effectively, setting themselves up for a strong performance in the 2024-25 season.