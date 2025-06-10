Mitch Marner’s Strengths and Weakness and Who Should/Shouldn’t Try to Sign Him

Mitch Marner’s strengths begin with his elite playmaking and hockey IQ. Over the past three seasons, he ranks sixth in the NHL in 5-on-5 assists, with only a handful of players producing more. His assists per 60 minutes put him among the league’s very best.
Marner’s vision and creativity make him a constant threat on the power play and at even strength, and he is especially effective when paired with high-end finishers. His skating, agility, and puck skills allow him to evade defenders and maintain possession under pressure.
Marner is also a key contributor on the penalty kill, using his anticipation and quick stick to disrupt plays and generate shorthanded chances. His work ethic and ability to play in all situations have made him one of the Maple Leafs’ most relied-upon players.
However, Marner’s weaknesses don’t go unnoticed. He is not a physical player and can be outmuscled in board battles or net-front scrums. His impact drops when separated from elite linemates like Auston Matthews, as his shot and expected goals metrics decline significantly without them. His playoff production, while solid overall, has often lacked in elimination games or in critical moments. Marner’s high salary demands may limit roster flexibility for any team interested in signing him.
Mitch Marner free agent tiers
The Athletic: Each teams free agent tier when it comes to Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA Mitch Marner.
Anaheim Ducks – They should consider it
Boston Bruins – They should consider it
Buffalo Sabres – They should consider it
Calgary Flames – They should at least look into it
Carolina Hurricanes – They should consider it
Chicago Blachkawks – They should consider it
Colorado Avalanche – They shouldn’t bother
Columbus Blue Jackets – They should do everything they can
Dallas Stars – They should at least look into it
Detroit Red Wings – They should consider it
Edmonton Oilers – They should at least look into it
Florida Panthers – They should consider it
Los Angeles Kings – They should do everything they can
Minnesota Wild – They should at least look into it
Montreal Canadiens – They shouldn’t bother
Nashville Predators – They should at least look into it
New Jersey Devils – They should at least look into it
New York Islanders – They should consider it
New York Rangers – They shouldn’t bother
Ottawa Senators – They shouldn’t bother
Philadelphia Flyers – They should at least look into it
Pittsburgh Penguins – They shouldn’t bother
San Jose Sharks – They should at least look into it
Seattle Kraken – They should do everything they can
St. Louis Blues – They should at least look into it
Tampa Bay Lightning – They should at least look into it
Toronto Maple Leafs – They shouldn’t bother
Utah Mammoth – They should consider it
Vancouver Canucks – They should do everything they can
Vegas Golden Knights – They should consider it
Washington Capitals – They should at least look into it
Winnipeg Jets – They should at least look into it