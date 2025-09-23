Montreal Canadiens Emerge Again in Sidney Crosby Trade Buzz

Sidney Crosby has been the Pittsburgh Penguins’ defining player for nearly twenty years, leading the franchise through three Stanley Cup championships and countless playoff battles. At 38, his career is entering its twilight stage, and with the Penguins facing difficult questions about their long-term outlook, conversations about his future have become louder.

In recent months, speculation has linked Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens, with oddsmakers even floating potential next-team odds that placed Montreal among the favorites should the Penguins captain ever move. Yet, while the discussion has gained traction, prominent insiders, including TSN’s Frank Seravalli, have directly pushed back, making it clear that the idea of Crosby being moved is far more rumor than reality.

Betting Markets Drive Speculation

Talk of Crosby changing teams began in May when futures boards began listing odds for his next possible destination. Montreal and a handful of other organizations were highlighted near the top. These betting lines carried weight in headlines but offered little in terms of hard evidence. Historically, odds are influenced as much by narrative and speculation as by credible reporting.

Canadian sportsbooks, in particular, have leaned into high-profile NHL player chatter, and Crosby’s connection to Montreal was a straightforward storyline. The Canadiens’ history and Crosby’s Nova Scotia roots made for an attractive narrative. However, insiders quickly pointed out that such markets do not reflect actual trade talks and should be viewed as entertainment rather than legitimate forecasting tools.

Why Montreal Continues to Surface

On paper, the fit for Montreal has some logic. The Canadiens hold one of the deepest prospect pools in the league and project salary cap flexibility in the next few seasons. They have been searching for a player to elevate their forward group into a true contending core. Crosby’s stature and skill set would instantly provide that.

The personal connection adds intrigue, as Crosby hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, and has been linked to a potential late-career return to Canada countless times in speculation pieces. However, Crosby himself has never publicly pursued such a move. Beneath the surface, the narrative carries more emotional appeal than practical likelihood.

Crosby Addresses the Rumors

When Crosby was recently asked about Montreal rumors, his response kept the story alive. Rather than flatly shutting down the idea, he acknowledged the speculation, noting that he understood why such questions arose given the Penguins’ position. At the same time, he did not indicate interest in moving on, nor did he suggest Pittsburgh had ever approached him with a trade scenario.

The Penguins’ captain remains highly productive despite his age. In the 2024-25 season, Crosby played 78 games, scored 29 goals, added 54 assists, and tallied 83 points. His performance underscores that, even at 38, he remains a driving force capable of influencing games at a high level. Few around the league believe Pittsburgh would consider parting with that type of production without extraordinary context.

The Penguins’ Organizational Direction

General manager Kyle Dubas has maintained throughout his tenure that Crosby forms the foundation of Pittsburgh’s short-term and long-term approach. The Penguins still aim to compete with their veteran group, even as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang also move deeper into the later stages of their careers. The team’s challenge lies in balancing an older core with limited financial flexibility, while also trying to introduce younger contributors like Brayden Yager and Owen Pickering in future seasons.

Still, Crosby’s contractual situation keeps the power in his hands. His deal carries two more seasons at $8.7 million annually and includes a full no-movement clause. That ensures no trade can be completed without his approval. Should he decide to remain in Pittsburgh until retirement, the matter will be closed. If, however, he chooses to explore a final stop elsewhere, the Penguins would be obligated to respect that decision.

Insider Pushback

Adding clarity to the discussion, insider Frank Seravalli poured cold water on the Montreal rumors earlier this month. Speaking on his podcast, Seravalli stated he had heard “nothing credible” to suggest Pittsburgh or Crosby had entertained a deal with the Canadiens. He emphasized that the speculation appeared to stem entirely from betting boards and idle talk rather than actual front-office activity.

Seravalli’s comments are significant because he has been one of the most plugged-in reporters regarding the Penguins’ front office in recent years. His dismissal of the rumor contrasts with earlier speculation cycles that relied more on indirect insinuation. While nothing can ever be ruled out in professional sports, insiders stress that no momentum exists on a Crosby-to-Montreal move.

The Canadiens’ Perspective

Montreal would have an enormous incentive to pursue Crosby. Adding a generational player, even in the latter stages of his career, could shift the trajectory of a young roster that already includes emerging talents such as Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. Yet the cost would be enormous, likely requiring multiple top prospects, draft capital, and significant cap maneuvering.

Montreal also continues to preach patience under general manager Kent Hughes, who has stressed sustainable growth over short-term gambles. Given the age gap between him and the Canadiens’ developmental core, Crosby represents a cultural fit but not necessarily an organizational one.

Looking Ahead

As speculation tends to do, this story has outpaced its actual foundation. Crosby remains an elite player under contract with the team he has led since 2005. While the Penguins have questions about their long-term competitive path, credible reporting stresses that the franchise remains committed to its captain.

That said, hockey is a sport often defined by unexpected turns. The Penguins are operating on a tight balance between extending the careers of their foundational stars and preparing for the inevitable transition. Should circumstances change—whether through missed playoffs, shifting priorities in management, or a personal decision by Crosby himself—the conversation could take on substance down the road.

For now, however, speculation about Crosby moving to Montreal remains speculation. Despite the energy surrounding it, no tangible evidence connects the Penguins or their captain to an imminent transaction. As the Penguins continue their internal evaluation and Montreal builds toward its next window, the conversation will unlikely disappear entirely. But according to those closest to the situation, Crosby remains a Penguin, with no trade in sight.