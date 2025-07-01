NHL Trade: The New York Rangers Trade K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes

The New York Rangers traded RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller in a sign-and-trade to the Carolina Hurricanes for defenseman Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick.

The condition on the first round is that it’s top 10 protected, the better of the Dallas Stars, Carolina picks.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “If neither of CAR’s first-round picks are in the top 10, the #NYR will receive the better pick. If one is in the top 10, NYR will receive the other. If both are in the top 10, NYR will receive the better of CAR’s two 2027 firsts.”

Puck Pedia: Miller’s eight-year contract has a $7.5 million cap hit and includes a 10-team no-trade clause.

2025-26: $5.5 million salary, and a $2 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7.5 million salary

2027-28: $7.5 million salary

2028-29: $7.5 million salary

2029-30: $7.5 million salary

2030-31: $7.5 million salary

2031-32: $7.5 million salary

2032-33: $7.5 million salary

Thoughts from the media

Dan Rosen: “Scott Morrow is a 22 year old right-shot D with 16 games of NHL experience. Needs to get stronger to play more physical in the D zone. Needs to work on skating a bit. He was a 2nd round pick. Upside is high. And he’s a young righty. I mean, they’re hard to find.”

Dan Rosen: “Miller skates well. Upside I think can still be high. Maybe he reaches his full potential in Carolina. We know the Canes are getting a good LHD. He could fit Canes system. But I always felt in NY he could have been more physical, play the body more. Maybe that’s the next step.”

Cory Lavalette: “There were definitely concerns about Morrow in the organization. He struggled to improve defensively and his ability to turn and recover made him a liability defensively. He has great offensive instincts and talent but will need to overcome his shortcomings.”

Frank Seravalli: “For reference, K’Andre Miller will earn an average of $1.1 million more per season over the life of his deal for #Canes than Jaccob Slavin. Both deals kick in next season. Of course, Slavin is older – and deal was signed one year ago on first day eligible for extension.”

Adam Gretz: “This is a better return than I anticipated but I don’t know that it makes the Rangers better. Carolina still got the best player in the trade as of today.”

Zachary Martin: “Post trade, the Carolina Hurricanes sit at $19.032M left on the cap. That’s $76.467M of the $95.5M going into 2025-26. Lots of work to be done but a step in the right direction for the Hurricanes going into next season”

Puck Pedia: The Rangers have $1.4 million in projected cap spaced with a 23-man roster – 13 forwards, 8 defense, and 2 goalies.