NHL 2025-26 Buyout Candidates: Updated Fantasy Hockey Outlook

As the NHL offseason heats up and teams navigate the narrow corridors of the salary cap, buyouts and contract maneuvers are fundamentally reshaping rosters across the league. For fantasy hockey managers, these moves aren't just financial housekeeping—they forecast seismic shifts in depth charts, unlocking new opportunities for undervalued players and opening doors for prospects to ascend.

Recent developments involving high-profile buyouts, unexpected trades, and looming candidates have significantly clarified which veterans are moving on—and which prospects could step into the limelight. These changes reflect team-building philosophies and offer crucial insight for fantasy hockey managers eager to spot breakout performers before their value skyrockets in drafts or waivers.

Revisiting Marc-Edouard Vlasic: A Franchise Era Ends

One of the most significant moves came in San Jose, where long-time defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was placed on unconditional waivers to complete a buyout of the final year of his contract. Vlasic’s departure ends a remarkable era for the Sharks and immediately highlights the organization’s willingness to pave the way for its next generation. The buyout has cap implications, but the real focus is on prospects like Shakir Mukhamadullin and Henry Thrun, who are now much closer to seizing regular NHL roles. Mukhamadullin, in particular, stands out with his size, mobility, and two-way upside, making him an intriguing multi-category contributor for fantasy formats that appreciate defensive stats beyond just points.

Dumba’s Journey: Trade, Not Buyout, Alters Depth Charts

Matt Dumba’s status was another focal point. Rumored for months as a buyout candidate due to his diminishing role in Dallas, Dumba instead found himself the subject of a cap-driven trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In this scenario, the Stars relieved themselves of their contract without the lingering financial toll that would have come from a buyout. The upshot for Dallas is a wave of opportunity for their top defensive prospects. Lian Bichsel, in particular, is now positioned to compete for prime minutes, and his physical style—bolstered by a strong AHL campaign—makes him an instant watch-list candidate for fantasy managers seeking contributions in hits, blocks, and potentially penalty minutes. Artem Grushnikov and others remain in contention as Dallas doubles down on internal development and emergent talent.

Joe Veleno: Moved and Bought Out, But Not in Chicago

The saga of Joe Veleno offers a cautionary tale about closely following transaction wires. After being traded to Chicago, Veleno was subsequently moved to Seattle, where he was ultimately bought out—a sequence of moves nullified original expectations for the Blackhawks’ center prospects. With Veleno now a free agent, Chicago’s pipeline remains stocked with promising young centers like Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore, but the ripple effect from his buyout is felt elsewhere. This underscores the importance of fantasy managers tracking confirmed transactions rather than relying solely on speculation, as immediate team needs and subsequent moves dramatically reshuffle potential opportunities.

Several other buyouts from the just-closed window have also altered the fantasy landscape. Cam Atkinson’s exit from Philadelphia opens the door for ascending Flyers forwards such as Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster to secure regular roles. Adam Boqvist’s buyout in Columbus demonstrates the Blue Jackets’ commitment to a youthful blue line, enhancing the stock of emerging defenders there. Edmonton finally bought out Jack Campbell after persistent struggles in goal, setting the stage for prospects like Olivier Rodrigue or Calvin Pickard to compete for backup minutes. Winnipeg’s buyout of Nate Schmidt put pressure on their defensive prospects, particularly Ville Heinola, who continues to generate NHL-ready buzz.

The impact of buyouts isn’t limited to confirmed moves. Players like Pierre Engvall of the New York Islanders and Mathieu Joseph of the St. Louis Blues remain under scrutiny. Though neither has been bought out as of July 17, 2025, their contracts and evolving roles keep them on the radar as possible offseason casualties, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for fantasy managers tracking training camp battles and preseason lineups for any sign of shifting responsibilities. On some watchlists, Seattle’s Andre Burakovsky looms as an intriguing possible buyout candidate should management decide further cost-cutting is necessary. Such a move could accelerate the path to NHL stardom for prospects like Shane Wright, whose fantasy upside is tantalizing if afforded a top-six role.

The Ripple Effect: Buyouts and Fantasy Value

These decisions have profound ripple effects, not only opening minutes at even strength but often leading to new faces in power-play or penalty kill units. For rebuilding teams, buyouts are accelerators, thrusting blue-chip prospects into bigger roles usually years ahead of schedule. For fantasy managers, recognizing these roster shocks early and securing players who look poised for expanded roles—especially those who can contribute across multiple statistical categories—can provide a draft-day advantage that lasts the entire season.

Looking Forward: Depth Charts in Flux

This evolving landscape highlights the importance of vigilance and adaptability from real-life front offices and fantasy general managers. In today’s NHL, roster changes are a near-daily reality. Staying attuned to transaction news, leveraging analytical tools, and understanding the implications of each buyout will keep fantasy managers ahead of the competition. The 2025-26 season stands poised as a showcase for a new generation of talent, and those who track the intersection of buyouts and prospect development most closely will find themselves best positioned for fantasy success.