NHL Free Agency: Top 50 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents

The 2025 NHL unrestricted free agent class is headlined by a handful of star players but is considered thinner than recent years, with a noticeable drop-off in talent after the top names. Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the marquee UFA, expected to command one of the league’s highest salaries if he reaches the open market.

John Tavares, also from Toronto, is another big name, but he will likely need to take a pay cut from his $11 million cap hit. Sam Bennett is our top center available and there is talk of bidding potentially getting to $10 million.

Other top forwards available include Nikolaj Ehlers, Matt Duchene, Brock Boeser, Patrick Kane, and Brad Marchand, all of whom should draw significant interest as scoring and leadership options.

NHL Rumors: All About The Mitch Marner Front

On defense, Aaron Ekblad is the most notable UFA, joined by Vladislav Gavrikov and Ivan Provorov. The blue line class lacks a true franchise-altering presence. The goaltending market is weak, with Jake Allen standing out as the best available option after several top goalies signed extensions. Dan Vladar and Alex Lyon would be your next best options in net.

Rank Player Team 24-25 Cap Pos Age GP G/GAA A PTS/SV% 1 Mitch Marner TOR $10.9 mill RW 28 81 27 75 102 2 Sam Bennett FLA $4.4 mill C 29 76 25 26 51 3 Nikolaj Ehlers WPG $6 mill LW 29 69 24 39 63 4 John Tavares TOR $11 mill C 34 75 38 36 74 5 Brock Boeser VAN $6.7 mill RW 28 75 25 25 50 6 Aaron Ekblad FLA $7.5 mill RD 29 56 3 30 33 7 Ivan Provorov CBJ $6.8 mill LD 28 82 7 26 33 8 Matt Duchene DAL $3 mill C 34 82 30 52 82 9 Vladislav Gavrikov LAK $5.9 mill LD 29 82 5 25 30 10 Brad Marchand FLA $6.1 mill LW 37 71 23 28 51 11 Mikael Granlund DAL $5 mill C/LW 33 83 22 44 66 12 Jake Allen NJD $3.9 mill G 34 31 2.59 – 0.908 13 Dante Fabbro CBJ $2.5 mill RD 27 68 9 17 26 14 Patrick Kane DET $4 mill RW 36 72 21 38 59 15 Pius Suter VAN $1.6 mill C 29 81 25 21 46 16 Ryan Donato CHI $2 mill C/LW 29 80 31 31 62 17 Dmitry Orlov CAR $7.8 mill LD 33 76 6 22 28 18 Jonathan Drouin COL $2.5 mill LW 30 43 11 26 37 19 Jack Roslovic CAR $2.8 mill C/RW 28 81 22 17 39 20 Andrei Kuzmenko LAK $5.5 mill RW 31 66 11 26 37 21 Trent Frederic EDM $2.3 mill C/LW 27 58 8 7 15 22 Ryan Lindgren COL $4.5 mill LD 27 72 4 18 22 23 Jamie Benn DAL $9.5 mill LW 35 80 16 33 49 24 Claude Giroux OTT $6.5 mill C 37 81 15 35 50 25 Jonathan Toews UFA – – – – – – – 26 Dan Vladar CGY $2.2 mill G 27 30 2.8 0.898 27 Henri Jokiharju BOS $3.1 mill RD 26 60 3 7 10 28 Reilly Smith VGK $5 mill RW 34 79 13 27 40 29 Victor Olofsson VGK $1.1 mill LW 29 56 15 14 29 30 Brent Burns CAR $8 mill RD 40 82 6 23 29 31 Matt Grzelcyk PIT $2.8 mill LD 31 82 1 39 40 32 Cody Ceci DAL $3.3 mill RD 31 85 4 20 24 33 Andrew Mangipane WSH $5.8 mill LW 29 81 14 14 28 34 Connor Brown EDM $1 mill RW 31 82 13 17 30 35 Anthony Beauvillier WSH $1.25 mill LW 28 81 15 10 25 36 John Klingberg EDM $1.76 mill RD 32 11 1 3 4 37 Brian Dumoulin NJD $3.15 mill LD 33 80 3 19 22 38 Brandon Tanev WPG $3.5 mill LW 33 79 10 12 22 39 Mason Appleton WPG $2.2 mill C/RW 29 71 10 12 22 40 Justin Brazeau MIN $775,000 RW/LW 27 78 11 11 22 41 Joel Armia MTL $3.4 mill RW 32 81 11 18 29 42 Nick Perbix TBL $1.1 mill RD 27 74 6 13 19 43 Nick Bjugstad UTA $2.1 mill C/RW 32 66 8 11 19 44 Alex Lyon DET $900,000 G 32 30 2.81 – 0.896 45 Christian Dvorak MTL $4.45 mill C/LW 29 82 12 21 33 46 Corey Perry EDM $1.2 mill RW 40 81 19 11 30 47 Nate Schmidt FLA $800,000 LD 33 80 5 14 19 48 Adam Gaudette OTT $775,000 RW 28 81 19 7 26 49 Evgenii Dadonov DAL $2.3 mill RW 36 80 20 20 40 50 Gustav Nyquist MIN $3.2 mill LW 35 79 11 17 28

Age, position, and likelihood of signing elsewhere were all taken into consideration in coming up with this ranking.

