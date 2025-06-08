NHL Free Agency: Top 50 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents

The 2025 NHL unrestricted free agent class is headlined by a handful of star players but is considered thinner than recent years, with a noticeable drop-off in talent after the top names. Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the marquee UFA, expected to command one of the league’s highest salaries if he reaches the open market.
John Tavares, also from Toronto, is another big name, but he will likely need to take a pay cut from his $11 million cap hit. Sam Bennett is our top center available and there is talk of bidding potentially getting to $10 million.
Other top forwards available include Nikolaj Ehlers, Matt Duchene, Brock Boeser, Patrick Kane, and Brad Marchand, all of whom should draw significant interest as scoring and leadership options.
On defense, Aaron Ekblad is the most notable UFA, joined by Vladislav Gavrikov and Ivan Provorov. The blue line class lacks a true franchise-altering presence. The goaltending market is weak, with Jake Allen standing out as the best available option after several top goalies signed extensions. Dan Vladar and Alex Lyon would be your next best options in net.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|24-25 Cap
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G/GAA
|A
|PTS/SV%
|1
|Mitch Marner
|TOR
|$10.9 mill
|RW
|28
|81
|27
|75
|102
|2
|Sam Bennett
|FLA
|$4.4 mill
|C
|29
|76
|25
|26
|51
|3
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|WPG
|$6 mill
|LW
|29
|69
|24
|39
|63
|4
|John Tavares
|TOR
|$11 mill
|C
|34
|75
|38
|36
|74
|5
|Brock Boeser
|VAN
|$6.7 mill
|RW
|28
|75
|25
|25
|50
|6
|Aaron Ekblad
|FLA
|$7.5 mill
|RD
|29
|56
|3
|30
|33
|7
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ
|$6.8 mill
|LD
|28
|82
|7
|26
|33
|8
|Matt Duchene
|DAL
|$3 mill
|C
|34
|82
|30
|52
|82
|9
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|LAK
|$5.9 mill
|LD
|29
|82
|5
|25
|30
|10
|Brad Marchand
|FLA
|$6.1 mill
|LW
|37
|71
|23
|28
|51
|11
|Mikael Granlund
|DAL
|$5 mill
|C/LW
|33
|83
|22
|44
|66
|12
|Jake Allen
|NJD
|$3.9 mill
|G
|34
|31
|2.59
|–
|0.908
|13
|Dante Fabbro
|CBJ
|$2.5 mill
|RD
|27
|68
|9
|17
|26
|14
|Patrick Kane
|DET
|$4 mill
|RW
|36
|72
|21
|38
|59
|15
|Pius Suter
|VAN
|$1.6 mill
|C
|29
|81
|25
|21
|46
|16
|Ryan Donato
|CHI
|$2 mill
|C/LW
|29
|80
|31
|31
|62
|17
|Dmitry Orlov
|CAR
|$7.8 mill
|LD
|33
|76
|6
|22
|28
|18
|Jonathan Drouin
|COL
|$2.5 mill
|LW
|30
|43
|11
|26
|37
|19
|Jack Roslovic
|CAR
|$2.8 mill
|C/RW
|28
|81
|22
|17
|39
|20
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|LAK
|$5.5 mill
|RW
|31
|66
|11
|26
|37
|21
|Trent Frederic
|EDM
|$2.3 mill
|C/LW
|27
|58
|8
|7
|15
|22
|Ryan Lindgren
|COL
|$4.5 mill
|LD
|27
|72
|4
|18
|22
|23
|Jamie Benn
|DAL
|$9.5 mill
|LW
|35
|80
|16
|33
|49
|24
|Claude Giroux
|OTT
|$6.5 mill
|C
|37
|81
|15
|35
|50
|25
|Jonathan Toews
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|26
|Dan Vladar
|CGY
|$2.2 mill
|G
|27
|30
|2.8
|0.898
|27
|Henri Jokiharju
|BOS
|$3.1 mill
|RD
|26
|60
|3
|7
|10
|28
|Reilly Smith
|VGK
|$5 mill
|RW
|34
|79
|13
|27
|40
|29
|Victor Olofsson
|VGK
|$1.1 mill
|LW
|29
|56
|15
|14
|29
|30
|Brent Burns
|CAR
|$8 mill
|RD
|40
|82
|6
|23
|29
|31
|Matt Grzelcyk
|PIT
|$2.8 mill
|LD
|31
|82
|1
|39
|40
|32
|Cody Ceci
|DAL
|$3.3 mill
|RD
|31
|85
|4
|20
|24
|33
|Andrew Mangipane
|WSH
|$5.8 mill
|LW
|29
|81
|14
|14
|28
|34
|Connor Brown
|EDM
|$1 mill
|RW
|31
|82
|13
|17
|30
|35
|Anthony Beauvillier
|WSH
|$1.25 mill
|LW
|28
|81
|15
|10
|25
|36
|John Klingberg
|EDM
|$1.76 mill
|RD
|32
|11
|1
|3
|4
|37
|Brian Dumoulin
|NJD
|$3.15 mill
|LD
|33
|80
|3
|19
|22
|38
|Brandon Tanev
|WPG
|$3.5 mill
|LW
|33
|79
|10
|12
|22
|39
|Mason Appleton
|WPG
|$2.2 mill
|C/RW
|29
|71
|10
|12
|22
|40
|Justin Brazeau
|MIN
|$775,000
|RW/LW
|27
|78
|11
|11
|22
|41
|Joel Armia
|MTL
|$3.4 mill
|RW
|32
|81
|11
|18
|29
|42
|Nick Perbix
|TBL
|$1.1 mill
|RD
|27
|74
|6
|13
|19
|43
|Nick Bjugstad
|UTA
|$2.1 mill
|C/RW
|32
|66
|8
|11
|19
|44
|Alex Lyon
|DET
|$900,000
|G
|32
|30
|2.81
|–
|0.896
|45
|Christian Dvorak
|MTL
|$4.45 mill
|C/LW
|29
|82
|12
|21
|33
|46
|Corey Perry
|EDM
|$1.2 mill
|RW
|40
|81
|19
|11
|30
|47
|Nate Schmidt
|FLA
|$800,000
|LD
|33
|80
|5
|14
|19
|48
|Adam Gaudette
|OTT
|$775,000
|RW
|28
|81
|19
|7
|26
|49
|Evgenii Dadonov
|DAL
|$2.3 mill
|RW
|36
|80
|20
|20
|40
|50
|Gustav Nyquist
|MIN
|$3.2 mill
|LW
|35
|79
|11
|17
|28
- Age, position, and likelihood of signing elsewhere were all taken into consideration in coming up with this ranking.
