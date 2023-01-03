NHL Injuries: Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Evan Rodrigues is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
- Evan Rawal: Rodrigues suffered his injury at the end of the game Saturday night’s against the Maple Leafs. He took the morning skate yesterday and was being evaluated after.
DNVR Avalanche: Avs forward Darren Helm returned to the lineup last night.
Bailey Johnson: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg (ankle) and forward Patrik Laine (COVID protocol) were on the ice before practice yesterday.
Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will continue his AHL conditioning stint and will play in another two games.
Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that they will decide after practice today if Robby Fabbri will be ready for Wednesday’s game.
Edmonton Oilers; Forward Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin practiced yesterday.
Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck practiced yesterday but remains on the IR. Forward Kyle Palmieri didn’t practice.
New York Islanders: Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was activated off the IR.
Matt Vensel: Pittsburg Penguins forward Ryan Poehling practiced on Sunday but couldn’t go yesterday.
NHL.com: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry left yesterday’s Winter Classic in the first period with an injury.
Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O’Reilly (broken foot) and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) have been placed on the IR.
O’Reilly will have his foot re-evaluated in six weeks and Tarasenko will have his hand looked at in four weeks.
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin will return to the lineup tonight.
Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is getting closer to returning. He’s been practicing with the top power play until.
Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Tom Wilson didn’t get any practice power play but that doesn’t mean he won’t play tonight. If he practiced with them, it would be a better indication if he’s returning or not.
Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt practiced yesterday in a full-contact jersey. He’s been out for two weeks with a shoulder injury.
Forwards Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia) and Cole Perfetti (upper-body) are getting closer according to coach Rick Bowness.
Forwards Blake Wheeler (groin) and Saku Maenalanen (upper-body) practiced with the team in no-contact jerseys for the first time since they suffered their injuries.