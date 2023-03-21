NHL Injuries: Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks, and Maple Leafs

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury after taking a hit. Coach Jared Bednar said that Rodrigues wasn’t in concussion protocol.

Evan Rawal: Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice in a no-contract jersey.

Defenseman Erik Johnson skated in a full-contact jersey.

Forward Darren Helm wasn’t on the ice.

Defenseman Cale Makar left halfway through practice.

: Bednar on goaltender Pavel Francouz: “still grinding in the gym and off ice.” Defenseman Josh Manson is progressing and they are hopeful that he’ll be able to return to the ice soon.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin was on the ice yesterday for their optional skate, not a practice.

Coach Pete DeBoer on Seguin: “If it reopens you’re back at square 1. I don’t think he’s an option for tomorrow but as the week progresses, he might be.”

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that defenseman Simon Edvinsson got a little banged up last night night and was getting looked at by doctors.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway (shoulder) has been ramping up his skating and shooting. He is getting closer to returning and joining Bakersfield (AHL).

TSN Hockey: Montreal Canadiens forwards Kirby Dach, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans all returned to practice in non-contact jerseys.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Marcus Pettersson was placed on the LTIR retroactive to March 18th.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov isn’t with the team. Coach David Quinn had hinted that Svechnikov’s lower-body injury could keep him out for a while.

Sharks defensemen Radim Simek and Jacob MacDonald, and forward Jonah Gadjovich all traveled with the team. They all had been wearing no-contact jerseys at practice.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov said that over the last little bit, he’s been dealing with something.

Was told that it goes back to the game against the Kraken. Towards the end of the game, he was slow to get up after a play.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Noel Acciari practiced in a regular jersey after missing Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons.

Acciari said that he feels good and ready to play tonight.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman T.J. Brodie is day-to-day after blocking a shot on Saturday night. They will see how he feels in the morning.