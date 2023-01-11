NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Stars, Devils, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Lightning and Leafs

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been out for the past six games with a wrist injury. He practiced yesterday and could return tomorrow or on Saturday if all goes well.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (lower-body) was on the ice but didn’t stay out for practice.

Goaltender Alex Stalock didn’t practice due to a non-COVID illness.

Charlie Roumeliotis: If Kane practices today and feels good, he could play on Thursday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar updating their injury situation.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin was supposed to travel with the team on their road trip but now isn’t going. Bednar added, “We’re just letting that ankle heal.”

Forward Denis Malgin is week-to-week.

“So far, so good” for defenseman Bowen Byram and Josh Manson. Both are skating and there is no timeline.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Carson Meyer suffered an upper-body injury during last night’s game.

Brian Hedger: Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov had his left hand heavily taped yesterday after injuring it on Sunday. He had left Sunday’s game but did return. (He missed last night’s game.)

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz didn’t travel with the team due to an upper-body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer doesn’t think it is a long-term issue.

Dobber Sports News: Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Martin was placed on the IR with an undisclosed injury.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino skated in a no-contact jersey yesterday with coach Lindy Ruff adding “First step on his way back into the lineup.”

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders activated Simon Holmstrom from the IR.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Tristan Jarry is listed as “day-to-day” but said that his return is not imminent.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defensemen Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo: “No real change. I don’t even know when they’re going to be back. No clue.”

Bortuzzo is on the IR.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was back on the ice at practice yesterday.

Jonas Siegel: The Toronto Maple Leafs will decide this morning if forward Auston Matthews will be able to go tonight.

Terry Koshan: The Maple Leafs have placed defenseman T.J. Brodie on the IR with a rib injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “He has been playing through something and got a few extra tests done yesterday. It’s something that is going to require a little bit of time to settle … nothing too long.”