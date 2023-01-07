NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Kings, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, Sharks, Jets, and Man Games Lost

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane missed last night’s game.
Eric Stephens: The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Trevor Moore on the IR with an upper-body injury.
Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Zuccarello isn’t heading to Buffalo but will be with the team when they head to New York next week.
Montreal Canadiens: Forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Mike Matheson skated yesterday and are progressing but will be out for two more weeks with a lower-body injury.
Montreal Canadiens: Forward Brendan Gallagher will be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.
Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be out for at least eight weeks with a lower-body injury.
New York Islanders: Forward Mathew Barzal missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph skated in a no-contact jersey yesterday.
Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic left practice early as he was having trouble skating.
- Bruce Garrioch: Senators coach DJ Smith said that Hamonic will be good to tonight.
Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have placed defenseman Radim Simek on the IR.
John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forwards Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti, and defenseman Nate Schmidt all returned to the lineup last night.
“In season” MGL through 5 January (i.e. excluding any absences that started from Game 1) (2/2)
79 EDM
76 FLA
75 MIN
67 LAK
65 NYI STL
59 ARI
54 NSH
53 SJS
47 PIT
42 TBL
39 BOS
31 CGY
24 SEA
23 NYR
14 DAL
— NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) January 6, 2023