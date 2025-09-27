NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Panthers, Canadiens, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs, and Canucks

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward AJ Spellacy was on the ice for the first time in camp after missing the past week from an injury he suffered at the Prospect Showcase.

Florida Panthers: “Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov suffered injuries to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) at practice.

, he underwent successful surgery by Dr. John Uribe at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital. He will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis.

The expected recovery timeline for these injuries is 7 to 9 months.”

Puck Pedia : “ If Barkov might return this year, the #flapanthers can exceed the cap by up to $3.8M for his injury. If he’s medically declared out for the full regular season and playoffs, they can exceed the cap by his full $10M and then he’s ineligible to play this season or playoffs.”

: “ Puck Pedia: “ The #FlaPanthers could be cap compliant to start year by putting Tkachuk on regular LTIR ($3.8M relief) & Nosek on LTIR ($775K relief). That would allow them to wait on decision for Barkov to go on regular LTIR ($3.8M relief) or Season Ending LTIR ($10M relief but then out for season & playoffs).”

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman David Reinbacher will be out for four weeks with a broken metacarpal bone.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been cleared for contact but practiced in a no-contact jersey. Forward Justin Dowling (lower-body) skated on his own.

Mollie Walker: Rangers coach Mike Sullivan on Panarin: “In a perfect world, we’d like to get him into a game or two. But a lot of it is going to depend on where he is. Certainly, we’ll err on the side of caution.”

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist will be out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Noel Acciari skated in a regular jersey. He’d been dealing with a core muscle injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman John Klingberg is expected to practice soon, maybe Sunday or Monday.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left after the first period last night, with coach Jon Cooper calling it a precaution.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Marshall Rifia suffered a wrist injury on Thursday night and requires wrist surgery.

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit (upper-body) was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Patrick Johnston of The Province: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He was injured in the second period of Wednesday’s game. Rick Dhaliwal reported that he has a sprained ankle.

