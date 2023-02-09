NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Devils, Islanders, and Canucks

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson believes that Jonathan Toews has the flu. This would imply that it is not related to his immune response syndrome.

Scott Powers : It was the fourth consecutive day that Toews missed practice.

: It was the fourth consecutive day that Toews missed practice. Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Coach Richardson on Toews: “We just keep him away from the team just in case, because that’s supposed to be the bug this year. We haven’t got it too bad yet, but I know some teams have. And not to bring the COVID back up, but there was a basketball game cancelled in the NCAA the other day, so hopefully that doesn’t trickle back in.”

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones were given maintenance days and are expected to practice today and tomorrow.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira (back) was participating in practice yesterday.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta will be out of the lineup for more than one game.

Bruce LeVine: Kiviranta has a lower-body injury and doesn’t require surgery.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Filip Zadina is a possibility for tonight but a final decision hasn’t been made.

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Aleksander Barkov will take part in their morning skate and then they’ll see how he is. He’ll be a game-time decision.

Colby Guy: Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist was on the ice before practice for 20 minutes.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes has an upper-body injury according to coach Lindy Ruff and they’ll see how it goes for Hughes today.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom was in the press box on Tuesday night on crutches and wearing a gigantic brace on his left knee.

Iain MacIntrye: The Vancouver Canucks sent forward Jack Studnicka back to Vancouver to get healthy. He’s been non-COVID sick since he re-joined the team after the All-Star break. He was on an IV Sunday night. He wasn’t going to be able to play during their road trip.