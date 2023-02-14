NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Devils, Senators, Penguins and Jets

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Jake DeBrusk is doubtful for Tuesday but should be ready to go on Thursday.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews didn’t practice again yesterday.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, goaltender Pavel Francouz and forward Valeri Nichushkin didn’t practice yesterday. Defenseman Cale Makar practiced.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno left last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot with this knee.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes was the only player not on at the start of practice yesterday.

Amanda Stein: Hughes joined the team in full gear at the end of practice.

Cap Friendly: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg and defenseman Jake Sanderson were put on the IR.

TSN: Senators coach DJ Smith said that Forsberg will be out for two to three months and won’t require surgery. He MCL tears in both of his knees.

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry looked fine in practice yesterday and would think there is a good chance he plays tonight.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo was wearing a full-contact jersey at practice. He’s still on the IR and someone would need to go on waivers to clear a roster spot for him.

Mike McIntyre: Jets forward David Gustafsson joined the team late in practice with a no-contact jersey on.