NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Panthers, Kings, Devils, Sens, Flyers, Leafs, and More

Patrick Present: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome said that he missed the first 16 games of the season with an oblique injury, and added, “Not a fun one, hurt pretty good.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm gave some injury updates. Forward Viktor Arvidsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. There is no timeline for forward Elias Lindholm, but he is getting closer. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed last night’s game and is still being evaluated. There is no timetable yet.

Joe Haggerty : Bruins forwards Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt have been placed on the IR. Defenseman Jordan Harris has been placed on the LTIR.

: Bruins forwards Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt have been placed on the IR. Defenseman Jordan Harris has been placed on the LTIR. Joe McDonald: McAvoy may need surgery after taking a puck to the face on Saturday.

Rachel Lenzi: Buffalo Sabres forwards Josh Norris and Jason Zucker were on the ice yesterday morning. Defenseman Michael Kesselring remains out with a lower-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: Norris and Zucker are day-to-day, and there is no timeline on when they could return.

CHGO Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit was on the ice before practice. He left when the full session started. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi didn’t practice. Forward Jason Dickinson and Frank Nazar practiced yesterday.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Dickinson has been ruled out by coach Jeff Blashill for tonight, and Bertuzzi is a game-time decision.

Daily Faceoff: Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Alex Baumgartner: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Cole Schwindt will be seeing a doctor tomorrow, and adds, “it’s not going to be short-term.”

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Have confirmed that it has nothing to do with last season’s ankle injury.

NHL: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown practiced yesterday and are travelling with the team on their three-game road trip.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will be travelling with the team. Defenseman Thomas Chabot skated yesterday. Forward Olle Lycksell skated again, but remains in concussion protocol.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Warsofsky said that forward Jeff Skinner didn’t break anything and should be back on the ice in about two weeks. Forward Michael Misa is week-to-week.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery on forward Jake Neighbours: “He’s going on the trip, and we expect him to be a player at some point on the trip. It’s not tomorrow night (at Toronto).”

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said they don’t have a timeline for defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs forward Nicolas Roy won’t play tonight due to an upper-body injury. Forward Scott Laughton won’t play. Forward Auston Matthews hasn’t been on the ice since he suffered his injury last week.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson returned to the lineup after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram, so follow us there as well.