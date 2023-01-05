NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Frank Seravalli: Have been told that Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has a fractured fibula.

Boston Bruins: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on DeBrusk: “Jake’s not on the trip. We’ll have a more detailed update …once we know more about JD, we’ll know more about the call-up.”

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty has been activated from the IR and could make his Hurricanes debut tonight.

On August 10th he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles. He was expected to be out for six months but it only took a bit less than five months.

The Hurricanes have placed forward Ondrej Kase on the LTIR with a concussion.

Walt Ruff: The Hurricanes won’t have a morning skate today so it likely won’t be known if Pacioretty returns until around 4:45 when coach Rod Brind’Amour meets with the media.

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Jujhar Khaira and MacKenzie Entwistle on the IR and recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Robby Fabbri has been activated from the IR.

Philadelphia Flyers: Goaltender Carter Hart was activated from the IR. He had suffered an upper-body injury on December 23rd.

Tom Gulitti: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t start last night due to an illness.

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed practice with an illness. Coach Sheldon Keefe said they will see how he feels today and if he’s able to play tonight.

Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is expected to return to the lineup tonight.

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom are getting close to returning to the lineup.

“They’re close, and they’re close together,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday. “They’re out here and they’re working hard every day. They’re not coming with us on this road trip, but again, they’re close, and I don’t think they’re far off of each other.”