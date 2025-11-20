NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Preds, Devils, Senators, Leafs and More

Jim McBride: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is out indefinitely after having “facial surgery,” according to coach Marco Sturm.

Dan Arritt: Boston Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel left last night’s game in the third period after a fight with Radko Gudas. He hit his head off the ice.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker will return to the lineup on Friday. He’s missed eight games with an illness. Forward Zach Benson (lower-body) was on their ice for their morning skate and should be back soon.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield was working as an extra yesterday as he works his way out of concussion protocol. Coach Rod Brind’Amour expects him to play at some point on their road trip.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said that defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin won’t be travelling with the team on their trip to Canada, but forward Matt Duchene will. A lot of players took maintenance days yesterday.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that forwards Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar will miss the remainder of their road trip with upper-body injuries.

Katie Engleson: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Eetu Luostarinen will be out week-to-week after being burned in a BBQ accident. Forward Cole Schwindt has a broken arm that requires surgery.

David Dwork: Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is back skating, and have heard he could return at some point next month.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian is day-to-day. Forwards Ryan Hartman and Marco Rossi are not travelling with the team on their two game road trip. Forward Nico Sturm skated again yesterday.

NHL: Wild forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Hartman was placed on the IR.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (IR) was on the ice yesterday.

Brooks Bratten: There is no word on when Josi could return to the lineup.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils Dougie Hamilton wasn’t on the ice yesterday, but it was part of his return to play program. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will back up tonight.

Sam Kasan: Markstrom tweaked something late in the game on Tuesday and is being monitored.

NHL: The New York Islanders placed defenseman Alexander Romanov on the IR with an upper-body injury.

TSN: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk said on his podcast that he’s hoping to return around Thanksgiving.

“I’ve got a doctor’s appointment in the next couple of days and I’m excited to hear what he has to say for me,” Tkachuk said on the podcast, with the recording date unclear. “Hopefully, everything is all clear to go out there to battle and compete.

“Hopefully around Thanksgiving we’re back, and we’re ready to rock.”

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton could return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out for the past five games with an upper-body injury. Forwards Auston Matthews (lower-body), Matthew Knies (lower-body), and Nicolas Roy (upper-body) won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

These teams are currently missing the most players due to injury or illness. Toronto – 7

Florida – 7

Pittsburgh – 7

Buffalo – 6

New Jersey – 6

Vancouver – 6

Boston – 5

Tampa Bay – 5

Dallas – 5

Minnesota – 5 As far as I can tell, Detroit is the only team not missing a player. — NHL Rosters (@NHL_Rosters) November 18, 2025



Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.