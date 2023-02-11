NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, and Panthers

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Tomas Nosek suffered a setback with his broken foot: “Skated one day. Didn’t go well. He’s off-ice. We’re going to wait a little bit.”

Joe Haggerty: There is no confirmation with Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk will return to the lineup. There are hopeful that he’ll be able to play in one of their road games next week.

Buffalo Sabres: Coach Don Granto said that forward Tage Thompson will be in the lineup today.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that forward Jonathan Toews (illness) won’t be traveling with the team for the start of their four-game road trip.

Richardson: “If he feels good, he’ll maybe join us on the trip. We’re just letting him get his feet wet and get his strength back.”

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Lucas Raymond (lower-body) and Jake Walman (upper-body) are both listed as day-to-day.

Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot in practice and was getting evaluated. Walman had a collision with Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov on Thursday night.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Since the Edmonton Oilers didn’t put anyone on waivers yesterday, it’s doubtful that forward Kailer Yamamoto will be activated from the LTIR on Sunday. GM Ken Holland said it was 50/50.

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov in a no-contact jersey and Patric Hornqvist were on the ice before practice.