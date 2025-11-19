NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Devils, Islanders, Sens, Pens, Kraken, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm said that forward Elias Lindholm will travel with the team.

Conor Ryan: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy won’t be travelling with the team.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was activated from the LTIR and made his season debut last night.

Sam Nestler: Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin didn’t take part in their morning skate.

Dallas Stars: Forward Matt Duchene was placed on the LTIR retroactive to October 18th with an undisclosed injury. Forward Adam Erne was placed on the LTIR retroactive to November 11th with a lower-body injury.

Corey Long: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton returned to the lineup after missing the past four games. Forward Connor Brown returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games. Forward Evgenii Dadonov returned to the lineup after missing the past 17 games.

Taylor Baird: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov left last night’s game with 28 seconds after a hard collision with the boards after being hit by Stars Mikko Rantanen.

“Well, I hope ’s going to be okay at this moment,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “I don’t know exactly what it is. All I’m going to say is, when you see the number, you have to lay off. Everybody knows that. You don’t go through the guy. And I’m proud of the way that our guys handled it afterwards. No one was happy to see someone get hurt like this.”

Mikko Rantanen was assessed a 5-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for this hit on Alexander Romanov. pic.twitter.com/VPP6ldnQc8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2025

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: It’s expected that forward Brady Tkachuk will return to the lineup at some point during their road trip. It’s possible he could return next Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights or the St. Louis Blues on the 28th.

Shelly Anderson: Pittsburgh Penguins Noel Acciari, Justin Brazeau, and Rickard Rakell were on the ice before practice yesterday.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Ville Koivunen was placed on the IR. He’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender Joey Daccord was activated from the IR. Goaltender Matt Murray will be out about six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Diandra Loux: The Tampa Bay Lightning activated forward Dominic James from the IR, and placed forward Max Crozier on the IR. Already on IR are forward Pontus Holmberg and defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

Corey Long: Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that forward Auston Matthews is “coming along” and is day-to-day. He added: “I would suspect Thursday’s probably not a possibility … I don’t anticipate too, too long.”

Mark Masters: Matthews was on the ice for the first time since he left last Tuesday’s game.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs forward Nicolas Roy will miss another couple of games, according to coach Berube.

David Pagnotta: Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev will be re-evaluated in a week or two.

Puck Pedia: Tanev was placed on the LTIR, and the Leafs have $3.3 million of cap space after they called up Jacob Quillan.

David Alter: Maple Leafs Sammy Blais left last night’s game in the third period.

Berube: “He had body contact, and then he was kind of like coughing up blood and stuff, so, he had to go in (to the room).”

