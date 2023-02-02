NHL Injuries: Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was on the ice yesterday.

Evan Rawal: Avs defensemen Bowen Byram and Josh Manson were also skating yesterday.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist was placed on the IR retroactive to January 28th with a shoulder injury. He doesn’t require surgery but is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Chris Johnston: Have been told that there is good chance that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist can recover from his shoulder injury before the end of the regular season. It’s possible that he’s back for the final two weeks of the regular season. This will keep him as a potential trade target for some teams at the trade deadline.

NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone suffered a setback during his back rehab and had back surgery on Tuesday. He is out indefinitely.

Last season he missed 26 games with a back injury and had surgery for that on May 19th, 2022.