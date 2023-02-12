NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Avs, Kings, Devils, Senators, Blues, Golden Knights and Jets

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Liam O’Brien is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson left last night’s game early.

David Pagnotta: Los Angeles Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jack Hughes is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, but he did add:

“He’s a young guy and that’s going to help him with this,” Ruff said. “I think it’s going to be on the shorter end of .”

After missing practice, then leaving early the next day.

“Just it’s not right,” Ruff said. “It’s going to need a little time.”

Defenseman Brendan Smith is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Claire Hanna: The Ottawa Senators didn’t have an update on goaltender Anton Forsberg or defenseman Jake Sanderson.

Ken Warren: Oilers Zach Hyman on the Forsberg incident: “You hear him go down, you hear him in pain.I can’t do anything else,I can’t do anything. I’m just stuck on him because there’s a guy who is on top of me,pushing me in. I almost stopped playing there, because I locked eyes and he was in pain.”

scary situation here in ottawa as sens goaltender anton forsberg is down in serious pain. the stretcher is out to take him off the ice. pic.twitter.com/LfhHiqn5vP — zach (@zjlaing) February 11, 2023

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich return to the lineup.

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

“I mean, there’s not much you can do about it: keep your fingers crossed when it happens,” said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, who expects Thompson to return this season. “It never looks good when a guy gets carried off and hopefully, he’s a quick healer. He’s young,”

Jesse Granger: Cassidy said they expect him to return during the regular season but “not any time soon.”

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets activated forward Mason Appleton from the IR and placed defenseman Dylan DeMelo on the IR.