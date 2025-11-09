NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flames, Stars, Kings, Devils, Kraken, Lightning, Leafs, and More

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said that forward Ryan Strome (upper-body) could return to the lineup tonight. Forward Mikael Granlund (lower-body) and defenseman Radko Gudas (lower-body) are also close to returning.

Salim Valji: Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh is “week-to-week,” according to coach Ryan Huska. There was no update on forward Martin Pospisil, but it doesn’t sound like he’s closest to returning.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forwards William Carrier and Eric Robinson returned to the lineup last night.

Robby Stanley: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an undisclosed injury.

Rob Darragh: Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich requires surgery and will be out for three months, according to coach Paul Maurice.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele returned to the lineup last night.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be out for at least a week with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Mike Morreale: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes was activated from the IR yesterday and returned to the lineup.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach David Warsofsky said it’s too early to say if Michael Misa’s injury would keep him out of the World Junior Championships that get underway on December 26th.

Seattle Kraken PR: Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord isn’t travelling with the team due to an upper-body injury.

  • Emerald City Hockey: Daccord has been placed on the IR and will be out for the next four games.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Ryker Evans was activated from the IR yesterday and made his season debut.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh left last night’s game with an unspecified injury.

Benjamin Pierce: Lightning coach Anthony Cirelli missed last night’s game. Coach Jon Cooper said they’re hopeful he’ll be ready for Wednesday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was on the ice yesterday. It was a week after he was stretchered off the ice.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko didn’t practice on Friday for maintenance, didn’t dress last night, but could play today.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy said they won’t know his status until Monday.

